Forty drown in France as Europe battles severe heatwave

Paris. Forty people have drowned in France in recent days as residents sought relief from an intense heatwave sweeping across much of Europe, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

The deaths come as Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Spain endure extreme temperatures that have disrupted schools, transport systems and tourism, forcing the closure of major attractions, including the Eiffel Tower.

Europe is warming at more than twice the global average, according to the World Meteorological Organization, making prolonged heatwaves increasingly common.

France recorded its hottest day on Tuesday, with Meteo France reporting a peak of 44.3°C in a town in the south-west. Fifty-four departments are under red alerts, with warnings expected to rise to 58 on Wednesday.

Across the country, people have been jumping into rivers, canals and lakes to cool down. However, Sports Minister Marina Ferrari warned against swimming in unsafe or unauthorised areas.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu described the drownings as “a sad scourge”, noting that most of the victims were young people and that the deaths occurred since June 18.

In a separate incident, two children aged two and four died after being found unconscious in a car outside their home in Carpentras, according to prosecutors.

The heatwave is being driven by an Omega block weather system, trapping hot air over the region. Meteorologists say conditions are comparable to the 2003 heatwave that killed an estimated 80,000 people across Europe.

Elsewhere, Italy has issued its highest heat alerts for 15 cities, Britain is expected to reach up to 37°C, while Spain has warned of temperatures up to 44°C, prompting wildfire concerns and cancellations of public events.