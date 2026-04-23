US envoy proposes Italy replace Iran at World Cup

A senior envoy to Donald Trump has proposed that Italy replace Iran at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The suggestion, made by US special envoy Paolo Zampolli, is said to form part of broader efforts to mend strained relations between Washington and Rome following tensions between Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Zampolli confirmed he had raised the idea with both Trump and Gianni Infantino, arguing that Italy’s football pedigree makes them a suitable candidate.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion,” he told the Financial Times.

However, there has been no official response from the White House, FIFA, the Italian Football Federation or the Asian Football Confederation.

The proposal comes despite Italy’s recent struggles on the international stage. The four-time world champions failed to qualify for the tournament after a shock play-off defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, marking their third consecutive absence from the global showpiece.

In contrast, Iran secured qualification for a fourth successive World Cup. However, ongoing geopolitical tensions have complicated their participation. Iranian authorities have requested that their group-stage matches be moved from the United States to Mexico.

Infantino, who recently visited Iran’s training camp in Turkey, insisted that fixtures would proceed as scheduled while pledging support to the team’s preparations.

Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj reiterated that the team remains focused on the tournament but would comply with government directives.

Should Iran withdraw, FIFA regulations grant the governing body discretion to select a replacement nation. The AFC is expected to advocate for another Asian side, with the United Arab Emirates emerging as a possible contender despite limited World Cup experience.

The expanded 48-team tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, kicking off on June 11. Iran are currently scheduled to open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles.