Yanga cruise past Pamba Jiji to extend league lead

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) tightened their grip at the top of the Mainland Premier League standings after a convincing 3-0 victory over Pamba Jiji FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium today April 8, 2026.

Yanga delivered a commanding performance, controlling the tempo from the opening whistle and pinning their hosts deep inside their own half.

Their bright start paid off in the eighth minute when Mudathir Yahya opened the scoring with a composed finish after a well-weighted pass from Allan Okello.

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The visitors continued to dominate possession, displaying fluid movement and sharp, incisive passing in midfield. Their superiority was evident as they created a series of chances, stretching Pamba Jiji’s defense and forcing them into mistakes.

Mudathir struck again in the 33rd minute, calmly slotting home his second goal of the match after yet another intelligent assist from Okello, who proved to be the creative heartbeat of the team.

Pamba Jiji struggled to cope with Yanga’s pace and attacking combinations, often resorting to clearing their lines under pressure.

While they showed moments of resilience, they found it difficult to mount meaningful attacks or test Yanga’s defense.

After the break, Yanga maintained their attacking approach, refusing to ease off despite holding a comfortable lead.

Their persistence was rewarded when Maxi Nzengeli added the third goal, finishing off a well-constructed move that once again involved Okello, who capped an outstanding performance with his third assist of the match.

The result sees Yanga move to 44 points from 18 matches, extending their lead at the top of the table. They are now nine points clear of Simba SC, who have 35 points from 16 matches, while Azam FC sit third with 33 points from 17 games.

Despite the convincing scoreline, Yanga could have registered a bigger win, having created numerous clear-cut chances throughout the encounter. However, a lack of clinical finishing at times denied them the opportunity to further inflate the score.

Pamba Jiji, who adopted a largely defensive approach, were ultimately undone by sustained pressure and lapses in concentration at the back.

Their strategy to contain the champions proved ineffective as Yanga’s relentless attacking play exposed gaps in their defense.