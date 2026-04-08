Yanga face stern Pamba Jiji FC test as title race gathers pace

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) will be aiming to tighten their grip at the top of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League when they face Pamba Jiji FC this afternoon at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The league leaders head into the fixture in commanding form, sitting first on the table with 41 points from 17 matches. Yanga have been the most consistent side this season, registering 12 wins and five draws while remaining one of the most dominant attacking teams with 35 goals scored.

Their solid defensive record has also played a key role in maintaining their advantage over close challengers.

A victory in today’s encounter would allow Yanga to widen the gap at the top, putting more pressure on second-placed rivals and strengthening their bid to retain the title.

With the season entering a critical stage, such matches are increasingly significant in shaping the championship race. However, the trip to Mwanza presents a stern test. Pamba, who are currently fifth on the standings with 26 points from 17 matches, have proven to be a competitive side, particularly on home soil. With eight wins already this season, they remain within touching distance of the top four and will view this clash as an opportunity to make a major statement. A positive result against the defending champions could significantly boost their push for higher positions. Earlier in the day, another intriguing fixture will take place in Singida, where Singida Black Stars host Kinondoni MC (KMC) at Airtel Stadium. Singida Black Stars occupy sixth place with 25 points from 17 matches, just one point behind Pamba. They have enjoyed a relatively balanced campaign, with seven wins and steady performances placing them firmly in the race for a top-five finish. A win today could see them leapfrog Pamba, depending on results elsewhere, and maintain pressure on the league’s upper tier.

For KMC, the situation is far more challenging.

They sit 16th with only eight points from 17 matches, having managed just two wins all season.

Their struggles in both attack and defence have left them battling relegation, and every remaining match is crucial.

Facing a well-organized Singida side away from home will require a significant improvement if they are to revive their survival hopes. As the league campaign intensifies, today’s fixtures could have important implications at both ends of the table.