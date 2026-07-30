Yanga election race intensifies as Gumbo eyes fresh mandate

Dar es Slaam. As the Young Africans (Yanga) election campaign gathers pace ahead of the club's General Election on August 2, 2026, attention is increasingly turning to the race for the Executive Committee (ExCom), where 16 candidates are competing for eight available seats.

The election is expected to shape the next phase of leadership at the Tanzanian champions following one of the most successful periods in the club's history under the current administration.

The race features a blend of experienced administrators and new faces, with Julius John Koyi, Saady Mohammed Khimji, Fredy Stanley Mahembe, Munir Said Seleman and Mshindo Hamza Msolla.

Others are Issa Ally Mangungu, Mustapha Salumu Himba, Alexander Francis Ngai, Gerald John Kihinga, Yanga Evarist Makaga, Fahd Ahmed Afif, Rodgers Hemedi Gumbo, Seif Khamis Gulamali, Mohamed Ally Mwenda, Mzee Yussuf Mwinyi and Prisca Josephate Kishamba all seeking election to the Executive Committee.

Among the contenders, Rodgers Hemedi Gumbo stands out as one of the most experienced candidates, having served the club in several leadership capacities over the years.

His administrative journey began before he became an elected Executive Committee member, when he served on Yanga's Competitions Committee through appointment, gaining extensive experience in the club's governance and football administration.

During the tenure of Yanga president Hersi Ally Said, Gumbo was appointed chairman of the Competitions Committee, one of the club's key bodies responsible for coordinating football activities and maintaining high competitive standards.

His time in office has coincided with an era of remarkable success for the club. During that period, Yanga won 18 domestic and international trophies, while also making history on the continental stage by reaching the CAF Confederation Cup final before later progressing to the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

Known for maintaining a low public profile, Gumbo has earned recognition as an administrator who prefers delivering results to making headlines.

Those who have worked with him describe him as a calm and methodical leader, focused on planning, organisation and execution.