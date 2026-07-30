Zanzibar Marathon 2026 eyes over 10,000 runners

Dar es Salaam. More than 10,000 local and international runners are expected to participate in the sixth edition of the Yas Zanzibar International Marathon, as organisers seek to further cement Zanzibar’s reputation as one of Africa’s emerging sports tourism destinations.

Zanzibar’s Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Riziki Pembe Juma, said participants are expected from across Tanzania and several other countries, underscoring the growing international appeal of the annual event.

He said the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar would continue partnering with the private sector to promote sporting activities that stimulate economic growth, boost tourism and encourage healthier lifestyles.

“The Yas Zanzibar International Marathon has grown beyond being an athletics competition. It is a platform that showcases Zanzibar to the world, promotes sports tourism, nurtures athletic talent and encourages people to embrace exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle. The Government will continue supporting stakeholders who invest in the development of sports and public health,” said Dr Pembe.

The event was recently launched by telecommunications company Yas Tanzania, reaffirming the firm’s commitment to investing in sports, public health and tourism through the annual marathon.

Yas returns as the title sponsor for the fifth consecutive year, with this year’s edition expected to attract a record number of participants from Tanzania and abroad. Registration and payments will be conducted digitally through the Mixx by Yas platform.

Yas Tanzania chief ffnancial officer Innocent Rwetabura said the company remains committed to using sport as a platform to unite communities, promote healthy living and support the growth of sports tourism.

He said the steady increase in participation over the years reflects growing public awareness of the importance of regular physical activity, particularly as Tanzania continues efforts to combat the rising burden of non-communicable diseases.