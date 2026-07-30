Yanga, Simba and Azam FC to know Caf rivals on August 6

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's six representatives in the 2026/2027 CAF interclub competitions will discover their preliminary round opponents on August 6 when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducts the official draw in Cairo, Egypt.

Mainland champions Young Africans (Yanga) and runners-up Simba will represent the country in the CAF Champions League, while Azam FC and Singida Black Stars will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Zanzibar will also have two representatives, with KVZ featuring in the CAF Champions League and KMKM taking part in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Reports received by The Citizen yesterday indicate that the draw will be held in Cairo, setting the stage for another demanding continental campaign.

CAF is expected to confirm the final pairings once all participating clubs from its member associations have been officially registered.

The first preliminary round is scheduled for September 4 to 6, with the return legs to be played between September 11 and 13.

Winners will advance to the second preliminary round, whose first legs are set for October 16 to 18 before the return fixtures on October 23 to 25. The group stage of both competitions will kick off at the end of November, beginning with Matchday One from November 27 to 29.

The knockout rounds are scheduled to start in late February 2027, while the finals will be played between May 9 and 31.

For Yanga and Simba, the August 6 draw represents the first step in their quest to make a deeper impact in Africa's premier club competition.

Yanga have become one of East Africa's most consistent performers in recent seasons. The Jangwani Street side reached the quarter-finals in the 2023/2024 campaign before making consecutive group-stage appearances in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 editions.

The Tanzanian champions are now determined to go a step further by returning to the knockout stage and mounting a serious challenge for the title, which has remained elusive for Mainland clubs in the CAF Champions League era. Traditional rivals Simba will also head into the competition with renewed ambition.

The Msimbazi Street side reached the quarter-finals in the 2022/23 and 2023/2024 seasons before ending their 2025/2026 campaign in the group stage.

Having strengthened their squad ahead of the new season, Simba will be aiming to reclaim their place among Africa's elite by progressing beyond the group stage and challenging for continental honours.