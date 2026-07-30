What fuels wrangling over inheritance within families





Dar es Salaam. A growing number of inheritance disputes in Tanzania are exposing deep divisions within families, with experts warning that failure to write wills, interference by relatives and cultural misconceptions are fuelling conflicts that increasingly end up in court and, in some cases, turn deadly.

Presenting his docket’s 2026/27 budget estimates in Parliament earlier this year, Constitution and Legal Affairs minister Juma Homera said the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) administered 129 estates between July 2025 and March 2026 after receiving 15 new court-appointed cases, up from 14 during the corresponding period the previous year.

During the same period, only one estate was fully concluded, leaving 128 still under administration. Meanwhile, Rita registered 136 wills, up from 109 a year earlier, reflecting a 25 percent increase as more Tanzanians sought to formalise succession plans.

“Between July 2025 and March 2026, the Agency received 15 new estates through court orders appointing the Public Trustee as administrator... bringing the total number of estates under administration to 129,” Dr Homera said.

The government says it will continue improving will registration, estate administration and public awareness to reduce inheritance disputes and protect beneficiaries.

The issue has drawn renewed attention following two recent cases that sparked nationwide debate.

One involves Singeli musician Meja Kunta, who alleged that his late father, Mwarami Mtumbuka, suffered years of property disputes before his death on July 21, 2026.

Writing on Instagram, the artist claimed that only two days after the funeral, people broke into the family home searching for title deeds, while others openly discussed competing over the deceased’s property.

“I have vowed to stand for my father’s rights through legal and peaceful means. I will not fight with hatred or revenge, but with truth and justice,” he wrote.

Although the allegations have not been tested in court, they have revived discussion over inheritance disputes, particularly where families disagree over property ownership or the absence of a will.

The second incident ended in tragedy. In Mbeya, 21-year-old Gwamaka Mgwasi was allegedly stabbed to death by his elder brother during a dispute over family property.

Iyela Ward Executive Officer Mecy Mwakalinga said local leaders had previously intervened in conflicts involving the suspect.

“The suspect had previously been imprisoned and after his release he continued causing disturbances among his relatives. We are cooperating with the police as investigations continue,” she said.

Ward councillor Absalom Mwambepo condemned the killing, saying no inheritance dispute should ever lead to the loss of life.

Experts say such cases reflect a broader social challenge.

University of Dar es Salaam sociologist Faudhia Mfaume said inheritance conflicts are often driven by unresolved family tensions rather than property alone.

“What we are seeing is a combination of economic pressure, unresolved family tensions and changing social values. When a parent dies, old grievances that were hidden for years suddenly emerge through the inheritance process,” she said, urging families to discuss succession plans openly while parents are still alive.

Saint Augustine University of Tanzania sociologist Alfani Mduge said many disputes are worsened by interference from extended relatives who assume authority over property distribution despite legal procedures.

“People need to understand that inheritance is not simply a family negotiation; it is also a legal matter. Respect for legal procedures is essential if we want to reduce these disputes,” he said.

Independent lawyer Martha Serengi said Tanzanian law provides clear procedures for administering estates whether or not a deceased person leaves a will.

“If a will exists, anyone who wishes to challenge it must do so through the courts and present evidence. Family disagreements or personal suspicions are not enough to invalidate a will,” she said.

She added that where no will exists, courts appoint administrators under the applicable inheritance laws, stressing that preparing a legally recognised will remains one of the most effective ways of preventing avoidable disputes.

A clinical psychologist from Bugando Medical Centre, Dr Kelvin Kiberiti, noted that many Tanzanians still avoid writing wills because of the belief that doing so invites death, a misconception that leaves families vulnerable to conflict once a loved one dies.