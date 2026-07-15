Yanga hold talks over future of three loaned foreign players

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) are facing a crucial challenge ahead of the new season as the club's leadership works to ensure three foreign players remain with their respective loan clubs in order to free up foreign player slots for new signings.

The Mainland Tanzania champions are keen to strengthen their squad before the start of the 2026/2027 campaign, but their plans depend largely on the future of three players currently on loan.

The players are Ivorian defender Mohammed Doumbia, who recently joined South African Premier Soccer League side Marumo Gallants, Chadian winger Celestin Ecua, who has signed for Algerian club JS Kabylie on loan, and Guinean midfielder Moussa Balla Conté, who has completed a loan move to Moroccan giants Raja Club Athletic.

A member of Yanga's executive committee told The Citizen that the club's immediate priority is to convince the three clubs to retain the players beyond their initial loan arrangements.

According to the official, keeping the trio away from Jangwani Street giants would allow Yanga to utilise the available foreign player slots to recruit new talent identified by the technical bench.

"Our biggest task now is to convince the clubs to continue using the players," said the official, who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

"If they agree to keep them, it will create room for us to register new foreign players.

That is our priority because we want to strengthen the team without creating unnecessary congestion in the squad." The source admitted that Yanga already has a contingency plan should any of the clubs decide not to keep the players after their loan spells.

"If the clubs decide against retaining them, we will have to look for other teams willing to sign the players.

The objective remains the same, which is to create room for new foreign signings before the registration window closes," the official said.

Yanga have been among the busiest clubs in the transfer market as they prepare to defend the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title and compete in the CAF Champions League.

The club recently appointed South African coach Manqoba Mngqithi to lead the technical bench and is expected to make further additions to strengthen several departments.

Club officials believe maintaining a balanced squad while complying with player registration regulations is essential if Yanga are to remain competitive both domestically and on the continental stage.

Negotiations with the three clubs are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with Yanga hopeful that mutually beneficial agreements can be reached.