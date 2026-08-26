Yanga lead scoring surge as Mainland league intensifies

Dar es Salaam. The early stages of the 2026/2027 NBC Premier League are already offering a strong indication that the Mainland Tanzania top flight is becoming tougher, more open and increasingly difficult to dominate.

As the league moves towards the fourth round, none of the 16 teams has managed to keep a clean sheet throughout their matches played so far.

Even the four clubs that have played only two matches, Polisi Tanzania, Namungo FC, Fountain Gate and Dodoma Jiji, have all conceded.

That is a significant change from last season. After the first three rounds of the 2025/2026 campaign, defending champions Young Africans (Yanga), Simba and Singida Black Stars had all kept clean sheets. Yanga had conceded none in three matches, while Simba and Singida also remained unbeaten defensively.

The contrast is even clearer when goals are considered. The current campaign has produced 59 goals in 22 matches**, an average of 2.68 per game, according to the latest standings.

By comparison, the first three rounds of last season produced 38 goals in 23 matches, an average of about 1.65. The attacking trend is being driven by the leading clubs, particularly Yanga, who sit top with nine points and 11 goals.

They have scored in all three matches, beating Namungo 3-1, Coastal Union 4-1 and JKT Tanzania 4-0. Yanga's early success is also showing that goals are no longer the preserve of traditional strikers.

New signing Peter Shalulile has scored twice, while fellow newcomer Albert Kangwanda has also found the net twice. Kangwanda has quickly become one of the most influential players in the champions' attack, scoring against Coastal Union and JKT Tanzania.

Shalulile scored against Namungo and JKT. The defensive contribution has been equally striking. Chadrack Boka has scored twice, while centre-back Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad has one goal. Boka scored against Namungo and JKT, while Bacca struck against JKT.

Also in the list is Mohamed “Tshabalala” Hussein who scored against Coastal Union, while Maxi Nzengeli scored twice and Mudathir Yahya once across Yanga's opening three games.

Simba are matching Yanga's perfect start with nine points, although their six goals are four fewer. Their scoring has been shared by Clatous Chama, Anicet Oura, Elie Mpanzu, Ismail Toure and Rushine De Reuck, highlighting a similarly broad attacking contribution.

Behind the giants, Azam FC have seven points and five goals, with Abdul Suleiman among their leading scorers after his penalty against Pamba Jiji.

Geita Gold have also made an impressive start, winning twice and scoring seven goals, while Mbeya City have collected six points from three matches.

Singida Black Stars, meanwhile, have shown their attacking potential through Jonathan Sowah, Mathew Momanyi and Yusuph Khamis, while the league's promoted sides have demonstrated that they are not merely here to make up numbers.