Yanga reignite title charge as Prisons sink deeper into crisis

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans SC (Yanga) delivered a timely statement in the NBC Premier League, brushing aside Tanzania Prisons 3-0 to end a run of three consecutive draws and reassert control at the top of the table.

Played at KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam, the match carried added significance for Yanga, who had begun to show signs of inconsistency in recent weeks.

However, they responded with authority, producing a composed and clinical performance that underlined their championship pedigree.

The breakthrough came early in the second half through January signing Allan Okello, who has quickly become an influential figure since arriving from Vipers SC.

The Ugandan midfielder rose highest in the 50th minute to head home a pinpoint cross from Israel Mwenda, registering his second goal of the season.

With the lead secured, Yanga grew in confidence, controlling possession and dictating the tempo. Prisons attempted to respond, but their efforts left gaps at the back, which the hosts exploited with precision.

In the 68th minute, midfielder Mudathir Yahya doubled the advantage, finishing off a well-worked move that again involved Okello.

By the closing stages, the result was beyond doubt. Pacome Zouzoua added a third in the 86th minute, calmly converting after a well-weighted long pass from Duke Abuya, beating goalkeeper Mussa Mbisa to seal an emphatic win.

The victory sees Yanga move to 41 points from 17 matches, maintaining their unbeaten run with 12 wins and five draws.

Their record of 35 goals scored and only three conceded highlights a side that remains both ruthless in attack and disciplined in defense.

For Prisons, however, the defeat deepens an already worrying slide.

The Mbeya-based outfit has now gone five matches without victory, their last win coming on February 14 against Namungo FC.

Since then, they have managed just one draw and suffered four defeats, slipping to 15th place with 13 points from 18 games.

Now under the guidance of former Yanga defender Shadrack Nsajigwa, the team is still searching for its first win since his appointment in late February.