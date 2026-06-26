Yanga, Simba left in two-horse title race as Caf spots booked

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland Premier League has officially evolved into a two-horse title race, with defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) and traditional rivals Simba SC now the only remaining contenders for the 2025/26 championship, as four clubs secure places in next season’s CAF interclub competitions.

With just two rounds remaining, the league has reached its decisive stage, where the battle for the title has narrowed exclusively to the country’s two most successful clubs.

Yanga currently lead the standings with 69 points from 28 matches, while Simba sit second with 67 points from the same number of games.

The two giants have created a gap that cannot be closed by any other team, mathematically eliminating the rest of the field from title contention.

As a result, both Yanga and Simba have also secured automatic qualification to the CAF Champions League, continuing their dominance on the domestic and continental stage. Behind them, Azam FC and Singida Black Stars have confirmed their places in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Azam sit third with 58 points, while Singida Black Stars follow in fourth place with 50 points. With only two matches left, teams positioned below them cannot overtake their tallies, effectively locking in the continental slots.

The development underscores the growing divide between the league’s traditional powerhouses and the chasing pack, with Yanga and Simba once again proving their superiority in a tightly contested season.

For Yanga, the equation is straightforward. The Jangwani Street giants need just four points from their remaining fixtures to officially secure a fifth consecutive league title, which would further cement their dominance in recent years.

Their consistency has placed them in a commanding position as the season approaches its conclusion.

However, Simba remain firmly in pursuit, keeping pressure on their rivals in what continues to be one of the most intense title races in recent memory.

Although Yanga hold a slight advantage, the championship is not yet mathematically decided, Under Tanzania Premier League regulations, head-to-head records are used as the primary tiebreaker if teams finish level on points.

This factor could prove decisive in determining the ultimate champion.

Earlier in the campaign, the two sides drew 0-0 in the first meeting played at Simba’s home ground, while the return fixture ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

These results give Yanga a marginal edge in the direct encounter record, which may become crucial if the title race goes down to the final day.

While the battle at the top continues to attract attention, the relegation fight is also intensifying as the season reaches its climax. KMC have already been relegated, but several teams remain in danger.

Tanzania Prisons, with 26 points, Mtibwa Sugar (27), Mbeya City (28), Fountain Gate FC (29), Namungo FC (30) and Mashujaa FC (30) are all fighting to avoid dropping into the Championship Division.

Meanwhile, Coastal Union and Dodoma Jiji FC, with 33 and 34 points respectively, are not yet safe.

Both sides remain at risk of slipping into the relegation playoff zone if they fail to secure positive results in their remaining matches. As the league enters its final stretch, attention now turns to the upcoming round of fixtures scheduled for Saturday, when all 16 teams will be in action across different venues nationwide.

Yanga will host TRA United at the KMC Complex, knowing that victory would move them within touching distance of a another league crown. Simba face a tough test against Singida Black Stars, a side already assured of continental football next season.

Elsewhere, Azam FC travel to Tanga to face Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in a crucial match for both ends of the table.

Other fixtures include Dodoma Jiji against Mbeya City, Mashujaa hosting KMC, Namungo welcoming Fountain Gate FC, Pamba Jiji taking on JKT Tanzania, and Tanzania Prisons meeting Mtibwa Sugar in what promises to be another decisive and competitive round of matches across the country.