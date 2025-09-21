Four golfers qualify for KCB East Africa Golf Tour final in Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Four Tanzanian golfers have earned the honor of representing the country at the KCB East Africa Golf Tour grand finale, scheduled for December in Nairobi, Kenya.

Gabriel Severine led the charge, delivering a stellar performance with 43 points to claim top honors in the stableford event held at Lugalo Golf Club.

Hot on his heels was Likuli Juma with 42 points, while Muzai Mkumba secured third place with 41 points. In the women’s category, Theresia Mombe produced a composed and steady round, finishing with 38 points to complete the Tanzanian quartet bound for the highly anticipated regional showdown.

The competition was far from easy. The event attracted 101 golfers, including 36 juniors, making victory a true test of skill and composure.

The grand finale, which will feature winners from Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and host nation Kenya, promises a fiercely competitive battle for the ultimate prize of Sh20 million—a reward that has fueled excitement among Tanzanian golfers and fans alike.

National pride and government backing

At the vibrant awards ceremony, Gerson Msigwa, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and Chief Government Spokesman, lauded the golfers’ achievements. He urged the team to carry the Tanzanian flag with honor in Kenya.

“We congratulate our golfers for making us proud today. Your resilience and skill have been exceptional, and we count on you to represent Tanzania with distinction.

The government remains committed to developing golf and other sports disciplines, and we are investing in modern sporting infrastructure across the country to nurture more champions,” Msigwa said.

His remarks underscored the growing recognition of golf as a key part of Tanzania’s sports development agenda, joining established favorites such as football, athletics, and boxing in showcasing the nation’s diverse sporting talent.

Lugalo’s growing legacy

Lugalo Golf Club has played a pivotal role in nurturing this success. Club chairman Major General Wilbert Ibuge praised KCB Bank for their continued support and for selecting Lugalo as the venue for such a prestigious event.

“We are grateful to KCB for giving us the opportunity to host this important tournament. It has been a rewarding experience for our golfers and the wider community. This partnership strengthens our ties, and we look forward to building on this momentum,” Ibuge said.

He highlighted Lugalo’s investment in youth development, noting, “We run junior training programs and encourage parents to bring their children to the course. Golf builds character, discipline, and focus. By starting young, we can produce a new generation of stars who will put Tanzania on the global stage.” The club’s efforts are already paying off, with several youngsters showing promise in regional competitions.

Ibuge stressed that Lugalo aims to make golf accessible to more families, challenging the perception that it is an exclusive sport.

KCB’s lasting impact

For KCB Group Treasurer Anthony Mulisa, the Dar es Salaam leg of the tour reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to sports development in East Africa.

“It is a pleasure to support this prestigious event, which celebrates the game we love and reflects KCB’s commitment to growing golf in the region,” Mulisa said, thanking Lugalo Golf Club for its hospitality.

He revealed that over the past two decades, KCB has invested nearly Sh54 billion across various sports, including golf, rugby, football, motorsports, athletics, volleyball, and chess.

“Our investment nurtures talent, creates opportunities, and positions East Africa as a true sports powerhouse,” he noted.

Mulisa added that the Sh20 million prize for the grand finale will be invested in sustainability projects at the winning club, leaving a lasting legacy.

“Last year, Uganda won, and their club directly benefited from this initiative. We are hopeful that a Tanzanian team will bring the prize home this year, creating long-term impact for our golfing community,” he said.

A bright future for Tanzanian golf

The success of Severine, Juma, Mkumba, and Mombe has reignited hopes that Tanzania can emerge as a serious contender in regional golf.

Their achievement highlights the importance of investment in infrastructure, grassroots development, and international exposure.

With the Kenya finale approaching, all eyes will be on how the quartet prepares for the regional challenge.