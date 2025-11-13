Simba, Yanga ranked among Africa’s top ten football clubs

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian football giants Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga) have continued to shine on the continental stage, earning top spots in the latest International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) club rankings.

Founded in 1984 by Alfredo Pöge in Leipzig, the IFFHS chronicles the history and statistics of football worldwide and publishes monthly club rankings based on performances in national and continental competitions.

According to the latest rankings, Simba SC’s strong showing in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they finished second, helped them accumulate 117.5 points, placing them eighth in Africa.

Globally, Simba sit at 159th out of 500 clubs, making them the highest-ranked Tanzanian side. Meanwhile, Yanga has also made significant strides, collecting 104.5 points and securing the 10th spot in Africa.

On the global stage, they rank 197th among 500 clubs.

In the broader African context, the top-ranked club is Pyramids FC of Egypt, the current CAF Champions League winners, who amassed 235.5 points, ranking 35th in the world.

They are followed by Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who have 190.5 points and sit second in Africa and 66th globally.

Tunisia’s Esperance takes the third spot in Africa with 165 points, ranked 89th in the world, while Morocco’s RS Berkane is fourth with 162.75 points and 92nd in global standings.

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Egypt’s Zamalek share the fifth position in Africa with 146.5 points, placing them 112th globally.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa occupy the sixth position in Africa with 123.25 points, ranked 148th in the world, while Morocco’s AS FAR is seventh with 120 points and 156th globally.

Simba SC’s eighth place in Africa is followed by Al Masr of Egypt, ninth with 106.5 points and ranked 193rd in the world. Yanga completes the top ten.

The IFFHS rankings also reflect the global elite, with French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain leading with 562 points, followed by Real Madrid with 511 points and Chelsea of England in third with 484 points.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich complete the top five, with 470 and 457 points respectively.

The strong presence of Simba and Yanga in the top ten African clubs underscores the growth of Tanzanian football and the increasing competitiveness of local teams in continental tournaments.

Observers say consistent performances in CAF competitions have boosted both clubs’ international reputation, offering a platform for players to showcase their talents to a wider audience.