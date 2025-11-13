Nkya retains Lina PG Tour title after stellar season

Dar es Salaam. Professional golfer Fadhyl Nkya has been crowned the overall winner of this year’s Lina PG Tour after accumulating 80 points, securing the title for the second consecutive year.

Nkya dominated the past four events, amassing points that no other professional golfer could surpass, even before the grand finale scheduled next month at Kili Golf Course in the Arusha Region.

The grand finale of the prestigious Lina PG Tour will see more than 100 of Tanzania’s top golfers compete for the final honors, promising a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 season.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Lina PG Tour coordinator Yasmin Chali confirmed that preparations are progressing well for what is expected to be the most competitive edition yet.

Nkya’s victories came from four key events on the tour: two events in Morogoro, TPC Moshi, and Lugalo Golf Club in Dar es Salaam.

His consistency ensured a commanding lead in the points table, making him uncatchable before the finale.

Trailing Nkya is Abdallah Yusuph with 56 points, followed by Frank Mwinuka with 50 points. Other top contenders include Elisante Lembris (48), Hassan Kadio (46), Nuru Mollel (46), and Isack Wanyeche (42).

The list continues with J. Saidi (32), John Leonce (27), Rajab Iddy (22), Angel Eaton, the top lady golfer (21), Bryson Nyenza (15), Salum Dilunga (12), Athuman Chiundu (8), and Iddy Nzaki (6).

In the elite amateur category, three golfers are vying for the top spot: Enosh Wanyeche and Isiaka Dunia, who each have 70 points, and P. Emmanuel with 54 points. According to Chali, the final ranking will be determined by their performance in the Arusha finale.

Organizers praised the participants for their exceptional performances, highlighting that the Lina PG Tour continues to provide a vital platform for nurturing golfing talent and elevating the sport’s profile in Tanzania.

The Lina Pro-Am Tour is held in memory of the late Lina Said Nkya, fondly known as the “Mother Golfer” in the golfing community. Lina passed away on January 19, 2021, in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

Lina Nkya played a pivotal role in transforming the renowned Kobe Golf Tournament, turning it from a local event into a nationally recognized competition, and her legacy continues through the Lina PG Tour.