Future stars shine as Dar Youth League is launched

Dar es Salaam. More than 170 young footballers are battling for glory in the 2026 edition of the Dar Youth League, a fast-growing grassroots competition shaping the future of Tanzanian football.

This year’s tournament features eight teams: Bulls FC, Simba SC Youth, Magnet, West FA, New Life Academy, Guardian Angels, Spotlight FA and Safari Sports Academy.

In the opening matches, Bulls FC thrashed Spotlight FA 6-0, while Safari Sports Academy defeated New Life Academy 5-2. Magnet YSA secured a 5-2 win over Guardian Angels, and Simba Youth edged West FA 3-1.

The league is scheduled to conclude in July. The competition brings together some of the most promising talents from across Dar es Salaam, offering them a platform to showcase their skills and gain valuable match experience.

Organisers have confirmed that participation has surpassed 170 players, underlining the league’s steady growth and increasing importance in youth football development.

With structured fixtures and professional organisation, the competition is fast becoming a key stepping stone for young players aspiring to reach elite levels.

Founder of the Dar Youth Cup and Bulls Football Academy, Fina Mango, expressed excitement about the tournament and its impact on youth development.

“This league is very important for our young players. It gives them exposure, discipline and a chance to compete at a high level while still developing,” said Mango. “We are proud, as Bulls, to be part of this initiative because it helps nurture talent that will represent Tanzania in the future.”

She added that the Dar Youth League has built a reputation for identifying and grooming talent, with several players from previous editions progressing to professional academies and clubs.

For her part, Howden Puri Insurance Brokers Limited Business Development Manager, Pieta Rupia, said the company is proud to support a tournament that nurtures young and talented footballers in the country.

Also in the lst of sponsors are Kisima Pure drinking water.

Meanwhile, one of the parents, Hannan Adan, commended the organisers and sponsors for providing a platform that allows children to test and develop their abilities. “My son, Harith Chunga, is a player at Bulls Football Academy and is featuring in this tournament.