Government, TPBRC plan tougher safety measures for professional boxers

Dar es Salaam. Before introducing regulations that would require professional boxers to undergo MRI and CT Scan examinations, authorities have been urged to first address the issue of health insurance coverage for all professional fighters.

According to the National Sports Council (NSC), it is working with the Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission (TPBRC) on a framework that would make health insurance mandatory for every professional boxer.

The insurance would help fighters afford the medical tests, which many describe as prohibitively expensive.

A survey conducted by The Citizen found that the high cost of MRI and CT Scan examinations, which can reach up to Sh1.5 million, prevents many boxers from undergoing the tests, putting their lives at risk.

Stakeholders in boxing said some fighters enter the ring with hidden injuries and later suffer disabilities or even lose their lives after sustaining further blows.

They have therefore called on the Government, sponsors and boxing authorities to lower the cost of the examinations.

They also want better access to health insurance and stronger medical screening systems to safeguard the lives of boxers.

Tanzanian professional boxing doctor, Khadija Khamis, said MRI and CT Scan examinations cost about Sh800, 000 in government hospitals and up to Sh1.5 million in private facilities, making them unaffordable for many fighters.

She appealed to President Samia Suluhu Hassan to facilitate health insurance for boxers to help reduce medical costs, even if the coverage does not meet every healthcare need.

NSC comments

Explaining on the matter, NSC secretary general, Neema Msitha, says athletes' health is their greatest asset and foundation, noting that it is impossible to compete effectively while battling health complications.

“We want to work with the TPBRC to ensure that every boxer is required to have health insurance that will enable them to access medical examinations freely.

This is achievable through the money they earn from the fights they participate in,” said Msitha. “If we succeed in ensuring that every boxer has health insurance, then we can begin discussions on making examinations such as MRI and CT Scans mandatory.

At the moment, it would be difficult for them to pay cash for these expensive tests, so the priority remains health insurance, as the Government has emphasised,” she added.

The Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission’s 2024 regulations stress the importance of medical examinations before and after bouts, but do not make MRI or CT Scan tests compulsory.

Regulation 4.1.2 states that 14 days before participating in any professional boxing contest, a boxer must undergo a medical examination conducted by a doctor licensed by the commission and recognised by the Tanzania Sports Medicine Association (TASMA). Based on the results, the doctor advises whether the boxer is fit to participate in the contest.

International boxing regulations also require fighters to undergo medical examinations, while brain MRI or CT Scans are generally required only under specific circumstances or at intervals set by the relevant federation or authority, rather than before every bout.

For example, the International Boxing Association (IBA), formerly known as AIBA, recommends MRI and CT Scan examinations before participation in major competitions such as world championships.

The tests are also required when a boxer has suffered a knockout (KO) or technical knockout (TKO).

TPBRC vice-chairman Jacob Mbuya says the commission has entered into a sponsorship arrangement with Hitech Sai Hospital in Upanga, Dar es Salaam, and that four boxers have already received the examinations following medical recommendations.

Importance of the tests

Medical examinations, including MRI and CT Scans, are particularly important in boxing because it is among the sports with the highest risk of head and brain injuries.

The tests can detect brain injuries, internal bleeding, swelling or skull fractures that may not be identified through routine medical examinations.

Moreover, a boxer with a previous injury may appear healthy, but another blow could aggravate the condition and lead to permanent disability or death.

Through these examinations, doctors can determine whether a boxer is safe to compete or requires further treatment and rest.

Rather than merely treating symptoms with painkillers, the tests help identify the root cause of a medical condition and ensure appropriate treatment. Taifa Stars team doctor Gilbert Kigadye, who also treats other patients including boxers, says participants in impact sports must undergo comprehensive medical examinations before the season begins to ensure they are fit.

“Athletes involved in such sports must undergo full-body examinations to ensure they are safe and to protect them from infections and deaths.

My advice to boxers is to establish a system where they are examined by more than one doctor. That would eliminate deception because they would not be able to influence every doctor,” he said.

Health and exercise specialist Dr Shita Samwel says the examinations assess the condition of the brain, including possible swelling and blood vessel abnormalities, and generally determine whether there are underlying health threats.

“Boxing involves injuries to both the head and the brain itself.

Therefore, fighters should be given health education to increase their understanding of brain-related injuries.

They should also have personal doctors to monitor their health,” said Dr Shita.

“What is important is for them to understand that medical examinations before participating in any bout are mandatory.