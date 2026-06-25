Three boxing title belts raise stakes at CDF Cup 2026

Dar es Salaam. The eighth edition of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup is set to usher in a new era for military boxing, with three championship belts up for grabs for the first time in the history of the tournament.

The move is expected to add a new level of prestige and competitiveness to one of the most popular disciplines in the annual games.

Scheduled for July 6 to 17 in Dar es Salaam, the CDF Cup 2026 will bring together athletes from various commands of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) under the theme, "Peace, Unity and Solidarity for Nation Building."

However, much of the spotlight is expected to fall on the boxing competition following the introduction of title belts.

CDF Cup 2026 Organising Committee chairman Brigadier General Saidi Hamis Saidi said the decision was motivated by the military's growing pool of talented boxers, many of whom have distinguished themselves in national and international competitions.

He said the new format is intended to reward excellence and inspire higher levels of performance among participants. The championship belts will be contested in the men's Super-Heavyweight division and the women's Light Heavyweight and Featherweight categories.

In addition to the title fights, the boxing programme will feature 13 non-title bouts across various weight classes.

"We have introduced something special this year through these championship belts, which will add prestige to the athletes who emerge victorious.

As the competition continues to grow, we may introduce more title divisions in future editions," said Brig Gen Saidi.

The introduction of belts also brings a more professional touch to the military boxing competition. Tanzania Professional Boxing Referees and Officials Association (ATPBRO) president Donbosco Luhwavi said all championship contests will be fought over six rounds and officiated by professional referees and judges.

He noted that unlike amateur boxing, where bouts are contested over three rounds, the championship fights will test boxers' endurance, ring intelligence and tactical discipline over a longer distance. Non-title bouts, however, will retain the traditional three-round format.

Among the athletes hoping to make history is national team boxer Suleiman Kidunda, who has expressed confidence in his preparations as he targets the inaugural Super-Heavyweight title.

The competition is expected to attract some of the military's top fighters, many eager to become the first names engraved in the tournament's championship records.

Beyond boxing, athletes will compete in football, netball, volleyball, handball, basketball, athletics, shooting, swimming, obstacle racing, darts, beach soccer and pool table, which has been introduced for the first time.

Participants will come from the Air Force Command, Land Force Command, Navy Command, National Service (JKT), Reserve Force and Defence Headquarters.

Brig Gen Saidi said the tournament aims to strengthen unity, discipline and camaraderie among soldiers while promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and talent development.