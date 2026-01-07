Historic Afcon run earns Stars players presidential reception

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national football team, the Taifa Stars, is set to return home tomorrow to a hero’s welcome at Julius Kambarage Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam after making history at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.

The team is scheduled to arrive at 10am, aboard a special Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner provided courtesy of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The gesture, announced by Government Chief Spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Gerson Msigwa, is in recognition of the players and team officials for reaching the last 16 of the Afcon finals for the first time in Tanzania’s history.

Ahead of the special flight, the Taifa Stars returned to the country in two groups, while key players such as team captain Mbwana Samatta have already departed for France to rejoin their clubs in Ligue 1. This historic run in Morocco marked a new chapter for Tanzanian football, as the team collected two points and became the first Tanzanian side to advance to the knockout stages of the Afcon.

Despite their elimination at the hands of tournament hosts Morocco, the team’s performance was widely applauded.

The last-minute incident in the match, where referee Boubou Camara of Mali denied Tanzania a potential penalty, drew criticism from many football stakeholders who felt the team was denied a fair chance to equalize.

Msigwa confirmed that upon arrival, the Taifa Stars would receive a warm reception at Terminal 3 of JNIA.

Later on Saturday, a special ceremony will be held at the State House in Dar es Salaam, where President Samia Suluhu Hassan will personally congratulate the players, coaching staff, and team officials.

The celebration will not be limited to football. Msigwa explained that other Tanzanian sportsmen and women who have excelled internationally will also attend the occasion.

Among them will be athletics star Alphonce Simbu, representatives from boxing, the Tanzania Women’s Futsal national team, the women’s football team Twiga Stars, cricketers, and other outstanding athletes.

The event aims to honor Tanzania’s sporting achievements across multiple disciplines and inspire the next generation of athletes.

The historic Afcon journey has energized Tanzanian football fans and highlighted the progress the national team has made in recent years.

It represents not only a sporting achievement but also a moment of national pride, as Tanzania demonstrated its potential on the continental stage.