Huwel dominates NRC as AAT strengthens motorsport pathways

Dar es Salaam. The 2025 National Rally Championship (NRC) awards provided a vivid showcase of a season defined by skill, strategy, and intense competition, with Ahmed Huwel emerging as the headline act.

Huwel’s overall victory crowned a campaign built on consistency, tactical driving, and strong point accumulation, while the full list of category winners highlighted the growing depth and talent within Tanzanian rallying.

Huwel secured the overall NRC driver’s title with 128 points, finishing ahead of Randeep Singh with 112 points and Gurpal Singh Sandhu on 107 points.

The points gap illustrated a championship that was competitive yet clearly dominated by Huwel, who maintained pressure on his rivals throughout the season.

In the navigator standings, Manmeet Birdi topped the leaderboard with 155 points, ahead of Dave Sihoka (110) and Ally Hamoud (102), emphasizing the vital role of precise navigation in securing championship points.

Huwel’s dominance extended to the NRC 2 category, where he claimed the title with 130 points. Winning both NRC 2 and the overall championship demonstrated his versatility and tactical approach, targeting points across classifications rather than focusing solely on the headline crown.

Other category winners reinforced the season’s competitive narrative. Randeep Singh claimed NRC 3 with 127 points, while Birdi once again impressed with 164 points as navigator.

Youth development was highlighted in the Junior category, where Arsh Somji and navigator Ethan Taylor finished on 91 points to take top honours.

In the Masters Trophy, Gurpal Singh, alongside navigator Dave Sihoka, captured the award, underlining the continued relevance and competitiveness of veteran drivers in the championship.

Team and club achievements were also recognized. Mkwawa Rally Team was named Team of the Year with 213 points, reflecting consistent performance across events.

Arusha Motor Sports Club earned Best Club of the Year with an outstanding 1,014 points, highlighting depth, organizational strength, and active participation.

On the continental stage, Prince Charles Nyerere claimed the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC 2) title, linking domestic NRC success to broader African rally competition. At the ceremony, Gautam Chavda, Chief Coordinator of the Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT), emphasized the continued growth of Tanzanian motorsport.

He cited the launch of the country’s first Africa Best Young Driver competition, grassroots e-motorsports initiatives engaging over 20 participants aged 7 to 25, and the strengthening of rally sprint events as key milestones.

“These young enthusiasts are not just playing games—they are learning rally fundamentals, discipline, car control, and navigation skills,” Chavda noted.

AAT’s Vice President for Motorsport, Satinder Birdi, praised drivers, navigators, teams, and officials for their dedication throughout a season described as one of the most competitive in recent years. Birdi highlighted the importance of early preparation, strategy, and team coordination for the next season while expressing gratitude to sponsors and partners who made the championship possible.

The 2025 NRC awards celebrated not only individual and team achievements but also the broader development of Tanzanian motorsport, showcasing a growing infrastructure, institutional strength, and a clear pathway for nurturing the next generation of rally talent.