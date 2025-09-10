16 top golfers set for Sterling Ladies Invitational at Kili Golf

Dar es Salaam. The stage is set for one of Tanzania’s most prestigious golf events, the Sterling Ladies Invitational, which tees off this Friday at the scenic Kilimanjaro Golf Estate (Kiligolf) in Arusha.

Running through September 14, 2025, the tournament promises three days of elite competition, bringing together 16 of the East Africa’s finest lady golfers, alongside a vibrant seniors’ subsidiary that will showcase Tanzania’s veteran stars. The golfers will come from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and host nation Tanzania.

Over the years, the Invitational has earned a reputation for promoting women’s golf and offering a platform for both experienced players and emerging talents. This year’s edition is tipped to be one of the most competitive yet.

Championship Division: A battle of skill and nerves

Leading the 16-player field is defending champion Madina Idd, a proven force in Tanzanian golf. Known for her calm under pressure, Madina will be eager to protect her crown against a determined field.

Among her strongest challengers are Aalaa Somji, praised for her accuracy, and Neema Olomi, a seasoned competitor with big ambitions. Famous golfers like Hawa Wanyeche and Joyce Njuguni inject their energy and unpredictability into the contest, making them potential dark horses.

The field also boasts consistency-driven golfers like Mercy Nyanchama, Magreth Njoki, Irumva Matutina, and Agnes Nyakio, each capable of mounting a serious challenge. Sisters Bianca and Brianna Ngecu bring a fascinating family rivalry into play, while Ashley Awour and Judith Kyomugisha arrive with strong credentials.

Adding depth to the lineup are Nancy Wairimu and Lina Francis, with Francis in particular carrying a commanding presence on the course. Completing the championship roster is Gloria Nanyonga, a steadily improving player who could spring a surprise on Kiligolf’s challenging greens.

Division B: A pathway for stars

Beyond the main draw, the Sterling Ladies Invitational also nurtures emerging talent through Division B, a vital platform for golfers aspiring to break into the championship category. Over the years, this division has produced players who later rose to prominence, underlining its importance in the development of women’s golf.

The division will feature a strong and competitive lineup of golfers, each bringing their own style and determination to the course.

Among them is Naomi Wakesho, who enters the division with a reputation for consistency and tactical play. Another standout is Loveness Mungure, whose steady swing and sharp focus give her an edge in challenging conditions.

She will be joined by Rachel Mushi, a golfer known for her accuracy and disciplined approach, and Lucy Kimambo, who has steadily improved her form and is expected to make a strong push in this competition.

The division also includes Linda Peter, bringing both experience and resilience, as well as Ndombelah Sikwattah, admired for her powerful drives. Jazila Daniel adds depth to the category with her competitive spirit, while Alice Ongoro is considered one of the most promising golfers in the group.

Rounding up the lineup are Shufaa Daudi, a player with a growing reputation for consistency, and Khadija Lusakale, whose solid all-around game gives her the ability to challenge the very best in the division. Together, this group of golfers makes Division B one of the most exciting and balanced categories in the competition.

Seniors’ subsidiary: Legends of the game

Running alongside the women’s competition is the highly anticipated seniors’ subsidiary, bringing together respected veterans whose experience and passion continue to inspire.

The lineup includes seasoned names such as Riyaz Somji and Mark Walker, alongside Jatin Sonecha, Paul Matthysen, and Simon Travers. Others confirmed are Enock Magire, Gilman Kasiga, Bouden Rip, Tom Fraser, Gulam Dewji, and Said Nkya.

Also competing are Dr. Mndolwa, Shabbir Abji, Prudence Kaijage, Shakil Jaffer, and Sophia Viggo, while stalwarts like Anita Siwale and Jafari Ally add further pedigree.

The strong cast is rounded out by Munir Bharwani, Maharage Chande, Muzzafar Yusufali, Habib Yusufali, Mahmood Yusufali, Shamim Yusufali, and Antony Ndengwa, all bringing passion and determination to the fairways.

Kiligolf: A world-class stage

Nestled at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, Kiligolf offers a breathtaking backdrop for the competition. With immaculate fairways, demanding greens, and sweeping views, the course is as beautiful as it is challenging.

Players will need to combine precision, patience, and tactical intelligence to conquer it — qualities that will separate the contenders from the rest.

More than a tournament

Organizers note that the growth of the Sterling Ladies Invitational mirrors the overall rise of women’s golf in Tanzania. Beyond the leaderboard, the tournament inspires young girls to take up the sport and highlights the progress of women athletes breaking barriers in a once male-dominated field.

The seniors’ subsidiary adds another dimension, a bridge between generations that reinforces golf’s unique identity as a lifelong sport.

Anticipation builds

With 16 women chasing the championship crown, a promising Division B nurturing tomorrow’s stars, and a seniors’ event rich in character and history, the 2025 Sterling Ladies Invitational is poised to deliver a festival of golf unlike any other.