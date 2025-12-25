Gamondi pleased with Stars’ display despite Nigeria loss

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national football team head coach Miguel Gamondi has expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of Taifa Stars despite their narrow 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations Afcon finals at the Fes Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Speaking after the closely contested encounter, Gamondi praised his players for their courage, discipline and fighting spirit against one of Africa’s traditional powerhouses, insisting that the result did not fully reflect the balance of play, especially in the second half.

The Super Eagles capitalised on defensive lapses to score twice, but Taifa Stars responded with determination and resilience, gradually growing into the match and pushing Nigeria deep into their own half as the game progressed.

Tanzania created several clear-cut chances late on and came agonisingly close to securing a deserved equaliser. “I am satisfied with the standard shown by my players,” said Gamondi.

“They fought hard, especially in the second half, and we had the chance to equalise and even secure a point against one of the biggest teams in Africa. Unfortunately, we were punished for a few mistakes, and at this level, that can cost you.”

The Argentine tactician acknowledged that Nigeria’s experience and individual quality ultimately made the difference but stressed that Taifa Stars demonstrated they are capable of competing at the highest level if they improve concentration and decision-making in critical moments.

“We lost against a big team, but we were in the game until the final whistle,” he added. “If we had taken the chances we created towards the end of the match, the story could have been very different. These are lessons we must learn quickly.”

Gamondi was particularly encouraged by his team’s reaction after conceding, noting that the players did not lose confidence and continued to follow the game plan with composure and belief.

“I commend the players for how they handled themselves,” he said. “Despite the mistakes that led to Nigeria’s goals, they played with heart and showed discipline. This performance gives us confidence as we move forward in the tournament.”

Attention now shifts to Tanzania’s next Group C fixture against regional rivals Uganda, a match Gamondi described as crucial to Taifa Stars’ hopes of progressing beyond the group stage.

“We will analyse this match carefully, correct the mistakes and prepare well for Uganda,” he said. “At Afcon, small details make a big difference, and we must be sharper in both boxes.”

Gamondi also placed the campaign within a broader perspective, emphasising that Taifa Stars are building towards the 2027 Afcon finals, which will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

“This team is still learning and growing,” he said. “Every match at this tournament is an important step for the future. We are gaining experience and confidence ahead of 2027, and performances like this show that we are on the right path.”