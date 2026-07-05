TLGU unveils women’s golf vision, launches Lady President Golf Cup

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) has officially launched its 2026/2030 Presidential vision and strategic Plan, alongside the unveiling of its flagship championship, The Lady President’s Golf Cup 2026, scheduled for 10–11 July 2026 at Lugalo Golf Club in Dar es Salaam.

Under the theme “Drive It. Tee the Future.” the initiative signals a bold transformation of women’s golf in Tanzania, extending far beyond competition to embrace youth development, education, leadership, governance, and international competitiveness.

The long-term ambition is to position Tanzania as one of Africa’s leading destinations for women’s golf by building a structured pathway that connects junior players to elite competition and leadership opportunities within the sport.

TLGU’s mission is to expand participation in women’s golf through structured junior programmes, strengthen competitive performance at regional and continental levels, and use golf as a platform for education, mentorship, and lifelong personal development.

The Union envisions a future where golf becomes both a sport and a vehicle for empowerment and social transformation.

TLGU president Timea Chogo said the new strategy reflects a commitment to building sustainable pathways for girls and women in sport.

“We are building more than tournaments—we are building a future where every girl has a pathway from school golf to national representation and leadership,” she said.

“The Lady President’s Golf Cup represents that vision in action.” The strategic plan is built on three core pillars. The Victory Path focuses on elite performance, national team development, World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) integration, and international competition exposure.

The Eagle Initiative targets junior development through schools and SNAG Golf programmes, aiming to grow participation from just over 300 girls to 1,000 within the strategy period.

The Beyond the Fairway pillar focuses on leadership development, scholarships, mentorship, and career pathways for women in and beyond sport.

The 2026 calendar will feature three flagship events: The Lady President’s Cup, the Tanzania Ladies Open in August, and the Junior Championship in November.

These tournaments are designed to develop talent at every stage, from grassroots to elite competition. Strategic support will be provided by BLANQ Advertising Network, the title sponsor and long-term partner for 2026–2028.

BLANQ Founder Amin Swai described the initiative as an investment in leadership and transformation, noting that the Cup is expected to grow into a major continental event attracting top amateur players across Africa by its third year.

In its first year, TLGU aims to expand membership, strengthen governance systems, launch junior programmes in key regions, and prepare a national team for international competition for the first time.

The initiative also supports Tanzania’s long-term bid to host major regional championships, including the East and Central African Amateur Championship in 2029.

The Lady President’s Golf Cup 2026 will also introduce a unique “Leadership Fairway” experience, where each hole reflects a stage of leadership development, complemented by networking forums, mentorship sessions, and executive engagement platforms.











