Makonda, Infantino talks open new doors for Tanzania football

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is poised to reap significant benefits from enhanced cooperation with the world football governing body, Fifa, following high-level talks between Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Paul Makonda and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Morocco.

The strategic meeting, held at Fifa offices in Rabat, focused on deepening collaboration aimed at accelerating football development in Tanzania.

It underscored Fifa’s continued commitment to supporting the country as it makes substantial investments in sports infrastructure, youth development and institutional reforms, particularly in the build-up to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Tanzania will co-host alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Minister Makonda expressed Tanzania’s gratitude for Fifa’s longstanding partnership and technical assistance, noting that such support has played a vital role in strengthening the foundations of football across the country.

He reaffirmed the full backing of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her government, stressing that football development remains a national priority.

Makonda said that the Tanzanian government is fully committed to working closely with Fifa to unlock the immense potential of the sport, not only as a competitive discipline but also as a driver of youth empowerment, employment and national pride.

He highlighted Tanzania’s vast opportunities to contribute meaningfully to global football development, pointing to the abundance of talented young players spread across the country, the availability of land for modern sports infrastructure, and strong political will to invest in the sector.

According to the minister, these factors provide a solid platform for sustainable growth of the game at all levels.

Makonda further encouraged Fifa to deepen its engagement through joint investments in stadiums, training facilities, youth academies and grassroots programmes.

He noted that expanding access to quality infrastructure and professional training would help Tanzania nurture talent, improve competitiveness and strengthen its football ecosystem.

In a move aimed at elevating Tanzania’s international football profile, the minister formally invited Infantino to visit the country. He said Tanzania is ready and willing to host a wide range of FIFA activities, including international competitions, development programmes, executive meetings, technical workshops, and inspection visits by FIFA leaders and experts.

Makonda stressed that hosting such events would not only enhance local technical capacity and administrative expertise, but also position Tanzania as a reliable partner and emerging hub for football development in the region.

Responding to the invitation, Infantino welcomed the engagement and thanked Minister Makonda and his delegation for visiting Fifa headquarters in Morocco.

He reaffirmed Fifa’s readiness to work hand in hand with Tanzania through its various development programmes, which are designed to create opportunities for young people to benefit from football both on and off the pitch.

Infantino emphasized that Fifa remains committed to supporting initiatives such as stadium construction, training grounds, and the establishment of technical centres, all of which are essential for nurturing talent and strengthening football structures. He noted that such investments play a key role in ensuring long-term growth and competitiveness.

The Fifa president also commended the Tanzanian government for the impressive progress made in building and upgrading sports infrastructure in preparation for Afcon 2027.

He praised the clear vision and determination demonstrated by the government and affirmed Fifa’s support for efforts aimed at delivering a successful tournament. The meeting underscored Tanzania’s growing stature in African and global football, driven by sustained government investment, improved governance, and strategic international partnerships.

As the country prepares to host major continental events, collaboration with Fifa is expected to play a crucial role in delivering lasting benefits for players, administrators and football fans alike.