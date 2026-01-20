East Africa takes the baton as Afcon preps begin in earnest

Dar es Salaam. East Africa’s journey toward hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations officially began after the region was symbolically handed the hosting flag by Caf President Patrice Motsepe, marking a defining moment for football development in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

The handover ceremony took place shortly after the Afcon 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

It signalled the formal transition of hosting responsibilities and the start of intensified preparations for the first Africa Cup of Nations to be jointly staged by three countries.

Football leaders described the moment as historic, not only for East Africa but for the entire continent, as Caf continues to promote regional cooperation, infrastructure development and shared growth through football.

Tanzania was represented at the ceremony by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, alongside Tanzania Football Federation president Wallace Karia.

Speaking during the event, Motsepe urged the three host nations to deliver a tournament that reflects Africa’s ambition, unity and rising global stature, stressing that Aafcon 2027 should set new standards both on and off the pitch.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Makonda met Motsepe and delivered a formal letter from the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The letter reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to close cooperation with Caf in the organisation of Afcon 2027 and the implementation of long-term football development programmes across the country.

Makonda, who was accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary and Government Chief Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, assured the Caf president that Tanzania views the tournament as a strategic national project rather than a one-off event.

He emphasised that the government is fully committed to ensuring Afcon 2027 leaves a lasting legacy in infrastructure, youth development and sports administration.

He added that Tanzania is determined to deliver a significantly improved edition of the tournament, drawing lessons from previous competitions and aligning preparations with Caf’s modern hosting standards.

Makonda also requested Caf to continue considering Tanzania strategically in future development initiatives to maximise the impact of ongoing government investments in sport.

Providing an update on infrastructure, Msigwa said Tanzania is making steady progress in readiness for Afcon 2027.

He revealed that construction of the Arusha International Stadium has surpassed 70 percent completion, while major venues including the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar are in their final stages of preparation.

Msigwa further explained that additional facilities such as the Fumba and Kizimkazi stadiums are progressing well, while several new training grounds are planned to complement existing venues at the Law School grounds and the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

Planned training sites include Leaders Club, the Green Farasi area and additional pitches in Arusha, bringing the total to five modern training facilities in the region.