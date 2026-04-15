Chama, Gueye inspire dominant Simba win over Fountain Gate FC to keep pressure on Yanga

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League giants Simba have reduced the gap on their traditional rivals Young Africans Yanga to five points after a commanding 3-0 victory over Fountain Gate FC at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha today April 16, 2026.

The Msimbazi Street side delivered a composed and clinical performance, underlining their determination to remain firmly in the title race as the season gathers momentum.

Simba took control of the match late in the first half when Clatous Chama broke the deadlock. The Zambian attacking midfielder reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box, capitalising on a defensive lapse by Fountain Gate to slot home from close range.

The goal marked Chama’s first since his return to the club and capped an impressive individual display that earned him the Man of the Match award.

After the break, Simba returned with greater intensity and attacking intent. Their persistence paid off in the 50th minute when Libasse Gueye doubled the lead, finishing off a well constructed move that exposed Fountain Gate’s defensive frailties.

With confidence growing, Simba continued to pile pressure on their opponents, forcing errors at the back. Their dominance was further rewarded in the 71st minute when Fountain Gate defender Shaaban Mgunda inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a dangerous cross from Ellie Mpanzu.

The result sees Simba climb to 39 points from 18 matches, consolidating their position in second place and keeping their title ambitions alive as they chase leaders Yanga.

Meanwhile, Fountain Gate FC, now under newly appointed head coach Fred Felix Minziro, remain stuck in the relegation zone with 16 points from 18 matches. Despite showing brief moments of resistance, the team continues to struggle for consistency, a concern that will need urgent attention in their fight for survival.

Simba will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming fixtures as they intensify their pursuit of the league title. For Fountain Gate, the challenge is clear.