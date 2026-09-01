Mufindi Open gives Southern Highlands golf a fresh boost

Dar es Salaam. The return of the Mufindi Southern Highlands Open has renewed hopes of restoring the Southern Highlands to Tanzania’s competitive golfing map, with organisers viewing the tournament as more than a contest for trophies.

After a two-year absence, the championship returned to Mufindi Golf Club, attracting golfers from Mufindi, TPDF Lugalo, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana and Kilombero.

The tournament gave the host club an opportunity to showcase its players while providing golfers from different parts of the country with a platform to compete, share experience and inspire the next generation. More importantly, the event revived discussions about Mufindi’s potential to become a regular destination for competitive golf and sports tourism.

At the centre of the competition was TPDF Lugalo golfer Enosh Wanyeche, who won Division A ahead of Mufindi’s Michael Mtweve.

Aldo Gandye of Lugalo finished third, followed by Mufindi’s Bashiri Mtweve, Victor Joseph of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana and Yasin Ramadhani of Lugalo. Wanyeche’s victory underlined the strength of competition among Tanzania’s established golf clubs, but the tournament’s significance went beyond the Division A leaderboard.

Mufindi players performed strongly in several categories. In Division B, Agustino Dembe took the title ahead of Omary Dembe and Mussa Joseph, completing a Mufindi sweep of the podium. Division C was won by Fadhili Fadhili of Kilombero, followed by Lukqman Mehrab of Mufindi and A. Simkoko of Kilombero.

The women’s title went to Rosemary Nyeza of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, with Habiba Likuli of Lugalo second and Beatrice Fungo of Mufindi third.

Among the seniors, Mufindi’s Neil Goonetilleke emerged victorious, followed by fellow Mufindi golfer Yokania Chaula, while Yona A. Mbadime finished third. The results highlighted one of the tournament’s most important outcomes: Mufindi was not simply a venue for visiting golfers. Its players competed for honours against golfers from some of the country’s established clubs, providing a valuable measure of progress at the host club.

That exposure is particularly important for younger golfers. Regular tournaments allow emerging players to test themselves against experienced competitors, learn different playing styles and develop the confidence needed to progress.

Mufindi’s natural setting could also give the tournament an advantage beyond golf. Located in the Southern Highlands of Iringa, the area is known for its tea estates and highland landscape, offering a distinctive environment compared with Tanzania’s coastal and northern golfing destinations. This creates an opportunity to link golf with tourism. A stronger tournament calendar could attract players from other regions while encouraging visitors to combine golf with the area’s wider attractions. The return of the Southern Highlands Open after a two-year break is encouraging, but its long-term value will depend on whether it remains an annual fixture and becomes part of a broader strategy for developing golf in the region.

Mufindi Golf Club chairman Yokania Chaula, who also coordinated the tournament, has been among those pushing for golf to play a bigger role in the area.

Private-sector involvement has also demonstrated the importance of partnerships. Brown Plantation Tanzania chief executive officer Nill Goonetilleke was among those supporting the golfing activities, while Nico Fox has contributed to nurturing golf talent in Mufindi.

Such partnerships matter because developing golf requires more than maintaining a course. Clubs need coaching, equipment, junior competitions, facilities and regular tournaments to create a pathway from beginner level to competitive golf.

For Mufindi, the opportunity is now to build on the momentum created by the 2026 edition by attracting more clubs, expanding junior participation and strengthening coaching programs.

If that happens, Mufindi’s contribution to Tanzanian golf could extend well beyond hosting one tournament each year. It could become a centre where players develop, competitions are staged and young people are introduced to the sport.

Wanyeche’s Division A victory may have been the headline result, but the bigger prize for Mufindi would be establishing a sustainable golfing culture that produces players, attracts competitions and creates opportunities for the next generation. The return of the Southern Highlands Open has shown that the appetite exists.