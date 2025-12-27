Mapinduzi Cup gets major boost as JustFit Sports Gear comes on board

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s leading sports equipment manufacturer and retailer, JustFit Sports Gear, has officially announced its sponsorship of the 2025 Mapinduzi Cup, which is scheduled to kick off on December 28 at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

The prestigious annual tournament will open with a double-header in Group A, beginning at 4:15 pm, where defending champions Mlandege will face Singida Black Stars. Later in the evening, at 8:15 pm, Tanzania Mainland giants Azam FC will take on Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Speaking on December 25, 2025, during the sponsorship announcement, JustFit Sports Gear Chief Executive Officer Hadji Degigo revealed that the company will sponsor all individual and team awards to be presented throughout the tournament, which also features traditional powerhouses Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC.

Degigo said the decision to support the Mapinduzi Cup aligns with JustFit’s long-term vision of contributing to the development of sports in Tanzania by empowering athletes, officials and competitions at various levels.

“We have decided to sponsor the Mapinduzi Cup as part of our broader initiative to support and promote sports development in the country,” said Degigo.

He explained that JustFit will provide awards for several key categories, including Best Player of the Tournament, Top Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, Best Young Player, Man of the Match awards, as well as the winner’s trophy and medals.

In addition to the awards, Degigo confirmed that JustFit will supply official match balls, referees’ kits, and equipment for ball boys, further strengthening the professional standards of the tournament.

“We are very proud to support this competition for the first time. We consider ourselves true stakeholders in Tanzania’s sports sector, and we believe that our involvement will motivate players to give their very best as they compete for the JustFit awards,” he added.

Beyond football, Degigo highlighted that JustFit is actively involved in sponsoring other sports disciplines, including swimming, and currently supplies official match balls for the Tanzania Mainland Premier League, underlining the company’s growing footprint in national sports development.

Meanwhile, Mapinduzi Cup Committee General Secretary Rashid Said Suleiman expressed appreciation to JustFit Sports Gear and other sponsors for their support, noting that such partnerships are crucial for the success and growth of the tournament.

“JustFit has demonstrated strong commitment to sports development. Their sponsorship will inspire players to perform at a higher level as they compete not only for team success but also for prestigious individual awards,” said Suleiman.