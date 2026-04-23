NSC to stage annual awards ceremony on May 9 in Dar

Dar es Salaam. This year’s National Sports Council (NSC) Awards, which recognize the contributions of outstanding athletes in the country, are scheduled to be held on May 9, at The Super Dome, Masaki in Dar es Salaam.

This will mark the fourth consecutive edition since their launch in 2022.

Chairman of the NSC Awards Committee, Professor Mkumbukwa Mtambo, said this year the number of categories has increased from 20 to 21.

He explained that the awards aim to continue recognizing, congratulating and honoring Tanzanian athletes and teams that performed well in various international competitions in 2025, noting that their efforts have raised the country’s profile globally and brought pride to the nation.

Mtambo said the awards have already made a strong impact by boosting athletes’ morale and encouraging greater effort in international competitions, while also helping the public appreciate achievements in the sports sector and its contribution to economic growth and national unity.

He added that nominees must be Tanzanian athletes recommended by their respective national associations, who have demonstrated excellence and achieved notable success internationally in 2025, as well as contributed significantly to their teams’ performances at both national and international levels.

Categories for the 2025 awards include Best Male and Female Athlete, Best Young Male and Female Athlete, Best Male and Female Athlete with Disability, Best National Team.

Other categories are , Best Club Team, Best Coach, Best School Athlete, Best Referee, Best Sports Journalist, the Sports Legend Award, Veteran Sports Journalist Award and the People’s Choice Award.

Meanwhile, NSC Secretary General Neema Msitha said preparations are progressing well, expressing confidence that this year’s edition will be the best ever.