Nyerere Cycling Tour turns Mwalimu’s legacy into community development

Dar es Salaam. The Vodacom Nyerere Cycling Tour 2026 has reached its destination in Butiama, completing a 1,450-kilometres journey from Bagamoyo that has connected the spirit of sport with practical efforts to improve communities along the route.

More than 210 cyclists participated in the journey, which ran from 5th to 14th October, supported by Vodacom Tanzania Plc, the tour has carried forward the legacy of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere through initiatives focused on education, environmental conservation and community awareness.

Beyond the kilometres covered, the campaign has supported the construction of 10 classrooms, refurbishment of 40 classrooms, distribution of 1,000 desks across 10 schools and construction of 50 toilet cubicles. The interventions are expected to benefit more than 23,000 learners. A further 1,100 trees have been planted across 11 schools to encourage environmental conservation among pupils and their communities.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, IT & Billing Director at Vodacom Tanzania PLC Athumani Mlinga, said the tour demonstrates how sport can unite people around a shared purpose while contributing to community development.

“Reaching Butiama is more than completing a cycling journey. It is a reminder that when we bring people and partners together around a shared purpose, we can turn the spirit of sport into meaningful change,” said Mlinga.

Son of the Father of the Nation, Madaraka Nyerere, said the initiative provides an opportunity to connect his father’s legacy with action that benefits present and future generations.

“Mwalimu believed in unity, self-reliance and the responsibility we all share in building our nation. The true value of honouring his legacy lies not only in remembering what he stood for but also putting those principles into practice for the benefit of our people, particularly the younger generation,” he said.

For the cyclists, arriving in Butiama marks the culmination of a demanding journey one of the VNCT founder Gabriel Landa, said the experience demonstrated how cycling could extend beyond competition to support a wider social purpose.

“Every kilometre came with its own challenge but knowing that the journey was linked to initiatives supporting schools and environmental conservation made the achievement even more meaningful,” said Landa.

Alongside the cycling tour, community outreach activities have included awareness on road safety, financial literacy and digital fraud prevention.

The campaign was supported by Vodacom Tanzania Foundation, Stanbic Bank Tanzania, BYD, Coca-Cola, Huawei, Afroil and ABC Bicycles.