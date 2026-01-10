President Samia hails Taifa Stars, reaffirms pride in Tanzania’s sporting rise

Dar es Salaam. President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has congratulated the national football team, Taifa Stars, for reaching the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) currently underway in Morocco.

The Stars, who were taking part in the tournament for the fourth time, were eliminated by hosts Morocco after a narrow 1–0 defeat. Despite the exit, the team set a historic milestone by reaching the knockout stage for the first time, having previously been eliminated at the group stage in all three earlier appearances.

President Samia made the remarks while hosting national athletes, sports stakeholders, government leaders, and former players at State House, Magogoni, in Dar es Salaam, during a luncheon organized to commend them for their outstanding performance at the tournament.

“I sat in front of the television and watched until the final whistle, and truly our boys fought hard.

Even I felt body pains after the match because of how intense it was. You really deserve great praise,” said President Samia.

She noted that the result against Morocco was a major achievement and a source of national pride, serving as clear evidence that Tanzanian football continues to rise in quality both in Africa and globally.

She added that Tanzania played against the host nation, a country with significant financial strength and influence in football.

“I also congratulate the technical bench, team leaders, and all other athletes present here. It is true, as those who spoke before me said, our sports have improved. I also congratulate the cricket team for qualifying for the World Cup in Namibia,” she said.

President Samia further congratulated the women’s futsal national team for featuring at the World Cup in the Philippines, as well as boxers who won international titles. She also praised the national shooting team, which won 18 medals—one gold, four silver, and 13 bronze—at the Zone Three African Championships held in Nairobi, Kenya.

She said Tanzania has made notable progress in sports, not only in football but also in other disciplines such as boxing, which recently recorded strong performances at world competitions held in Dubai.

She also commended athletes Alphonce Felix Simbu for winning a world marathon race in Tokyo, Japan, and Cecilia Ginoka Pang for clinching a gold medal in the 15-kilometer race in São Paulo, Brazil.

The President also applauded the national women’s futsal team and other national teams that excelled in the CECAFA region, including youth teams, school teams, swimming teams, and teams of athletes with disabilities, for flying the Tanzanian flag high internationally.

In another development, President Samia said Tanzania faces a major task in preparing to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), stressing the need for early preparations, national unity, and close cooperation between sports stakeholders and the government.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure AFCON 2027 is hosted successfully, with dignity and benefits for our nation. It is clear that for us to perform well, we must invest in the development of our players, who need more domestic matches to gain experience,” she said, adding:

“I call for cooperation between clubs and football stakeholders to ensure our leagues remain strong and competitive, while also giving local players opportunities to grow. We should not hold them back; experience will prepare them well to compete at the international level.”

President Samia also assured that she would continue improving welfare and allowances for national teams, following recent reports that Taifa Stars players staged a boycott in Egypt before travelling to Morocco for AFCON matches.

“To the players, we understand your needs, and regarding the issue of allowances, I assure you that we will address it,” she said.