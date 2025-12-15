Yanga, Simba, Azam renew rivalries at Mapinduzi Cup

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland football heavyweights Young Africans (Yanga), Simba Azam FC and Singida Black Stars are set to headline the Mapinduzi Cup scheduled to take place in Zanzibar from December 28 to January 13 next year with Uganda’s URA joining the tournament as the only foreign club.

The annual competition which commemorates the Zanzibar Revolution of January 12 1964 will be staged at the New Amaan Complex in Unguja and will feature a total of eight clubs. Zanzibar will be represented by Mlandege the 2024 league champions alongside Fufuni and KVZ.

Chairman of the Mapinduzi Cup 2026 Organising Committee Machano Makame Haji said preparations are progressing well and stressed that the tournament aims to boost sports enthusiasm improve competitiveness and strengthen regional cooperation across East Africa.

He noted that the Mapinduzi Cup has grown beyond a ceremonial event to become a key platform for talent development club competition and the promotion of Zanzibar as a regional sporting destination.

Unlike last season when the competition featured national teams and saw Zanzibar Heroes crowned champions after defeating Burkina Faso in the final this year’s edition will return to the traditional club format.

The move is expected to heighten excitement due to the fierce rivalry among leading Mainland clubs and teams from the islands.

Zanzibar Minister for Information Youth Culture and Sports Riziki Pembe confirmed that prize money has been increased to raise the profile of the tournament and intensify competition.

The champions will take home Sh150 million while the runners up will receive Sh100 million. Previously winners were awarded Sh100 million and second placed teams Sh70 million.

Minister Pembe also announced the 12 member organising committee which will be chaired by Machano Makame Haji with Mbarouk Suleiman Othman as deputy chairman and Rashid Said Suleiman serving as secretary alongside other committee members.

Since adopting its current format in 2007 involving teams from Zanzibar and beyond the islands the Mapinduzi Cup has become one of the region’s most popular football tournaments.

Yanga were the first club to win the title and lifted it again in 2021 while Simba have claimed the trophy four times in 2008 2011 2015 and 2022.

Azam remain the most successful club with five titles won in 2012 2013 2017 2018 and 2019.

Other past winners include Mlandege in 2023 and 2024 Mtibwa Sugar in 2010 and 2020 Miembeni in 2009 Uganda’s KCCA in 2014 URA in 2016 and Zanzibar Heroes in 2025.