Simba shine in Eswatini with convincing 3–0 CAF Champions League win

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Simba SC took a huge step toward securing a place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League after earning an emphatic 3–0 away victory over Nsingizini Hotspurs of Eswatini on Saturday, October 19, 2025.

The win marked an ideal start for Dimitar Pantev, who was taking charge of Simba for the first time since replacing Fadlu Davids earlier this month.

Davids departed to join Raja Club Athletic of Morocco, leaving Pantev with the task of guiding Simba through one of the most crucial phases of their continental campaign.

From the opening whistle, Simba demonstrated their superior quality and tactical discipline.

They controlled the tempo of the game, dominating possession and pressing high up the pitch.

Although the hosts tried to frustrate them with compact defending, Simba’s patience and composure in the build-up eventually paid dividends.

The breakthrough came late in the first half when defender Wilson Nangu rose above his marker to head home a pinpoint Neo Maema corner, giving the Tanzanian champions a deserved 1–0 lead.

The goal injected confidence into the visitors, who went into the break in full control of proceedings.

After the interval, Simba continued to dictate play with neat passing and quick transitions.

The Eswatini side struggled to keep up with the visitors’ rhythm, and in the 83rd minute, Kibu Dennis doubled the advantage.

The forward finished clinically after being set up by Jonathan Sowah, capping off a well-worked move that showcased Simba’s attacking cohesion.

Just six minutes later, Dennis struck again to complete his brace, slotting home from close range after a clever assist from Moris Abraham.

The third goal effectively sealed the contest and gave Simba a commanding aggregate advantage heading into the return leg.

The 3–0 result means Simba are now firmly in control of the tie and require only a draw when the two sides meet again on October 26 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

With home advantage and the backing of their passionate fans, Simba will be confident of booking their place in the CAF Champions’ League group stage for another season.