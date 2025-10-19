Simba shine in Eswatini with convincing 3–0 CAF Champions League win

Their persistence finally paid off in the dying minutes of the first half when defender Wilson Nangu rose highest to head home from a Neo Maema corner, giving the Tanzanian champions a deserved lead
Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Simba SC took a huge step toward securing a place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League after earning an emphatic 3–0 away victory over Nsingizini Hotspurs of Eswatini on Saturday, October 19, 2025.
The win marked an ideal start for Dimitar Pantev, who was taking charge of Simba for the first time since replacing Fadlu Davids earlier this month.
Davids departed to join Raja Club Athletic of Morocco, leaving Pantev with the task of guiding Simba through one of the most crucial phases of their continental campaign.