Chama on target as Singida Black Stars hold Flambeau du Centre in CAF Confederation Cup

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Singida Black Stars, took a significant step toward reaching the group stage after earning a crucial 1–1 away draw against Flambeau du Centre of Burundi on October 19, 2025.

The hard-fought result in Bujumbura marked a determined display from the Tanzanian side, who showed character and composure in one of their toughest continental tests yet.

Both teams started cautiously, with the first half characterized by tight defending and few clear-cut chances.

Related Sports Yanga part ways with Folz after CAF loss to Silver Strikers

Singida, however, looked well-organized and confident in possession, frequently probing the Burundian defense through quick passes and movement in wide areas.

The match opened up in the second half as both sides pushed for the breakthrough.

In the 60th minute, Singida finally broke the deadlock through Clatous Chama, who finished off a slick team move following a clever exchange of passes on the edge of the box.

His goal silenced the home crowd and gave the visitors a deserved lead.

However, their advantage was short-lived. Just two minutes later, Edson Munaba leveled for Flambeau du Centre, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area to fire past the Singida goalkeeper.

The equalizer reignited the contest, as both sides sought a winner in the final stages.

Flambeau du Centre applied sustained pressure late in the match, but Singida’s defensive line.

The 1–1 draw puts Singida Black Stars in a favorable position ahead of the return leg in Tanzania, scheduled for October 26.

With an away goal in hand, a goalless draw at home would be enough to secure their first-ever qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, a remarkable achievement for a club making only its second appearance in continental competition.

For Tanzanian football, the result is another encouraging sign of progress on the African stage, following strong performances from compatriots Simba SC in the CAF Champions League.