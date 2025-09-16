Simbu hailed after historic World Championships gold

Dar es Salaam. The government and Tanzania’s legendary runners have commended Alphonce Simbu for making history and winning the country’s first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Simbu clocked 2:09:48 to beat 89 runners from various countries in the fiercely contested race.

Apart from the gold medal, Simbu pocketed $70,000 (Sh173m) for emerging at the top in a race that only 66 runners finished, with another Tanzanian, Josephat Gisemo, placing 53rd in 2:22:47.

Speaking after the victory, the National Sports Council (NSC) Secretary-General Neema Msitha said that Simbu’s success is the result of combined efforts and strong support from the government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Msitha thanked the government for investing in and supporting Simbu, noting that this support was key to the significant achievements attained in Tokyo.

She also did not hesitate to commend Simbu’s teachers and coaches for their dedication, both financially and personally, in ensuring that the athlete reached a world-class level of competition.

“Simbu has made Tanzania proud by winning top honour in the world. His effort and support enabled him to win the gold medal, and we are waiting to give him a warm welcome on September 23 on his return,” said Msitha.

For his part, former Tanzanian top runner Filbert Bayi commended Simbu for his outstanding performance and for continuing to put Tanzania on the map in the world of athletics.

Bayi said that Simbu has proved his worth in the sport, as he has made Tanzania proud in many international competitions.

“Simbu is the best in the country, and there is no doubt about that. What he has done in Tokyo is commendable, as he won against top world stars in the sport,” said Bayi. Another former Tanzanian top runner, Juma Ikangaa, also commended Simbu and challenged him to continue winning gold medals in international competitions. “I am very happy for Simbu’s victory. All Tanzanians are happy as he has made the country proud and promoted its name abroad.

My challenge to him is to win a medal at the Olympic Games. I am sure he can add to our legacy and become the third after Filbert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui, who won in 1980 in Moscow,” said Ikangaa. Ikangaa said that good preparation always yields the best results, and Simbu has proved this.

“I was very excited by Simbu’s finishing speed against Germany’s Amanal Petros, who had been ahead before,” said Ikangaa.

Germany’s Petros finished second to claim silver and $35,000, while Italy’s Iliass Aouani took bronze in 2:09:53, earning $22,000. The 42.195 km race came down to a dramatic photo finish, decided by just three hundredths of a second.

Simbu surged past a diving Petros on the line, closer even than the 0.05-second gap in the men’s 100m final on Sunday. Both Simbu and Petros were given the same finishing time of 2:09:48, with the German awarded silver despite leading as the runners entered Tokyo’s National Stadium.

“When we entered the stadium, I wasn’t sure if I would win,” said the 33-year-old Simbu.

“I didn’t know until I saw my name on the video screens at the top of the results. That’s when I felt relieved. I made history today—the first Tanzanian gold medal at a World Championships.”