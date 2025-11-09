Sowah, Nangu strikes hand Pantev winning start in Mainland League for Simba

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC showcased their fighting spirit once again, coming from behind to beat JKT Tanzania 2–1 at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The result maintained their perfect start to the Mainland Premier League season and handed new manager Dimitar Pantev a winning league debut.

JKT Tanzania were the first to score through Edward Songo, who broke the deadlock in the 60th minute with a composed finish after a clever move involving Paul Peter.

But the lead lasted only three minutes. Simba responded with determination, and it was defender Wilson Nangu, facing his former club, who restored parity with a close-range effort.

From that moment, Pantev’s men controlled possession and pressed for the winner, which finally came in the 76th minute through Jonathan Sowah. The Ghanaian forward continued his fine scoring form with a decisive strike that sealed all three points for the Reds.

The result reflects Simba’s growing momentum under Pantev, who took charge on October 3, 2025, following the departure of Fadlu Davids.

Since his arrival, the Bulgarian coach has quickly instilled structure and attacking confidence in his side, a philosophy that already produced a 3–0 CAF Champions League win against Eswatini’s Nsingizini Hotspurs in October.

Simba’s domestic form remains flawless, adding to earlier wins over Fountain Gate (3–0) and Namungo (3–0). The Reds have now scored eight goals and conceded just one in three league outings, showing strong balance between attack and defense.

The victory also extended Simba’s dominance over JKT Tanzania, who have now gone more than five years without defeating the Dar es Salaam giants.

The last time JKT celebrated a win in this fixture was on February 7, 2020, and Simba have since claimed seven consecutive league victories between the two sides.

With this result, Simba climb to the top of the Mainland Premier League table with nine points from three matches, maintaining a perfect record.

Meanwhile, JKT Tanzania’s struggles persist, with the team sitting seventh on eight points from six games, a run that includes one win and four draws.