Yanga, Azam, Singida set to play CAF fixtures at New Amaan Complex

Dar es Salaam. Three Tanzanian clubs competing in African continental club competitions have chosen Zanzibar’s New Amaan Complex as their home ground for the group stage matches.

The clubs are Young Africans (Yanga), representing the country in the CAF Champions League, and Azam FC and Singida Black Stars, who are participating in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) Secretary General Hussein Ahmada Vuai confirmed that all three clubs have received official permission to use the stadium and commended their decision.

He said the move offers a unique opportunity for Zanzibar’s football fans to witness high-level continental football on home soil.

“Already, fans in Zanzibar have had a taste of live CAF action, watching Champions of African Nations (CHAN) group stage matches as well as the CAF Confederation Cup final between Simba SC and RS Berkane of Morocco.

Hosting these upcoming fixtures is a historic milestone for football in Zanzibar,” Vuai said.

He praised the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, particularly President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, for investing in sports infrastructure and other key development sectors.

Vuai stressed that Zanzibar now has the capacity to host major sporting events. He encouraged football fans to prepare for a series of back-to-back CAF fixtures to be hosted by Yanga, Azam FC, and Singida Black Stars over the coming weeks.

Yanga, the reigning Tanzania Mainland Premier League champions, have been drawn into a competitive CAF Champions’ League group alongside Al Ahly of Egypt, ASFAR Rabat of Morocco, and JS Kabylie of Algeria.

Their opening match at New Amaan Complex is scheduled for November 21 at 4:00 p.m., when they will host ASFAR.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Azam FC will compete in Group B alongside Wydad AC of Morocco, FC Maniema Union of DR Congo, and Nairobi Stars of Kenya.

Meanwhile, Singida Black Stars, making their debut in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, have been drawn into Group C with CR Belouizdad of Algeria, FC Otoho of Congo, and Stellenbosch FC of South Africa.

Both Azam and Singida will start their group campaigns away from home, with fixtures scheduled between November 28 and 30.

Vuai said the significance of these matches for Zanzibar, describing them as a chance to showcase the island’s readiness to host international competitions.

“The arrival of these top Tanzanian clubs will not only entertain football fans but also promote tourism and local business,” he added.