Stars face Niger in crucial World Cup qualifier today

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national football team, Taifa Stars, step onto the pitch today knowing nothing short of victory will keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive.

Taifa Stars host Niger in a decisive Group E qualifier at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar from 4pm, a match widely regarded as one of the toughest challenges of the campaign.

With Morocco already securing automatic qualification for the World Cup finals, the remaining teams in Group E are battling for the all-important playoff spot.

As things stand, Taifa Stars are second with 10 points after six matches.

Niger, however, remain firmly in contention with six points from five games, while Zambia—also on six points before their clash against Morocco yesterday—could yet join the race depending on results.

This makes today’s showdown pivotal. A win for Taifa Stars would strengthen their grip on second place and move them closer to a historic playoff berth, while defeat could open the door for both Niger and Zambia.

The stakes could not be higher, and both sides know that their World Cup hopes hinge on tonight’s performance.

History, however, favors the Tanzanians. The Stars have never lost to Niger in official competition. In their previous three meetings, Tanzania claimed two victories and registered one draw.

Their most recent encounter came on November 18, 2023, when Taifa Stars snatched a 1-0 away win thanks to Charles M’Mombwa’s decisive goal. The two sides also crossed paths during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Tanzania drew 1-1 in Niamey on June 4 before sealing a 1-0 victory in Dar es Salaam on June 18.

These results provide Taifa Stars with a psychological edge heading into tonight’s high-pressure clash.

Head coach Hemed Suleiman has emphasized the importance of focus and determination from his players. Speaking ahead of the match, Suleiman said preparations have gone smoothly, with the entire squad in good spirits and ready for the challenge. “We have trained well ahead of the match.

It will be the toughest one as each team is targeting victory. All players understand the importance of this encounter and have promised to fight hard to secure the win,” Suleiman said.

For Tanzania, a playoff spot would mark another milestone in their football journey, reflecting the team’s steady growth on the continental stage.