Barrick says its tailings facilities built to global standards

Mwanza. Barrick Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding national health, safety and environmental regulations, saying this is why it has invested in constructing its Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) to international standards across its mines.

The company says the facilities, located at North Mara, Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi, which is currently undergoing closure, ensure that neither workers nor surrounding communities are exposed to risks arising from gold-processing waste.

Speaking at a tailings-management conference underway in Mwanza, Barrick Buzwagi Mine Closure Manager, Engineer Zonnastraal Mumbi, said the company continues to conduct rigorous monitoring of all TSFs in line with its corporate policy on health, safety and environmental stewardship.

“Barrick has put in place robust plans to ensure that toxic-waste dams do not pose risks to employees or neighbouring communities.

We also ensure full compliance with national laws and guidelines on TSF management, while working closely with government institutions responsible for environmental protection, health and workplace safety,” he said.

He added that the company routinely conducts tests on drinking-water wells and surface-water sources around its mining areas to ensure communities remain protected.

Mr Mumbi also commended the government for organising regular training sessions and seminars on the management of water and tailings dams.

Opening the seminar, the Director of Water Quality at the Ministry of Water, Heri Chisute, said the Government is committed to ensuring that the construction and operation of tailings dams adhere to high standards in line with the Water Resources Management Act and relevant safety requirements.

He said environmental safety and compliance were not only legal obligations, but also moral duties owed to communities that depend on such systems for their wellbeing.

According to the Ministry of Water, Tanzania currently has more than 700 water dams and at least 60 tailings storage facilities.

The conference, held under the theme Emergency Preparedness for Managing Risks Associated with Water Dams and Toxic Tailings, has been organised by the Ministry of Water in collaboration with the Tanzania Chamber of Mines (TCM) and City Engineering Company.