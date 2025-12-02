Tanzanian man whose genitals were severed appeals for further medical help

Arusha. A resident of Olevolosi Village in Kimnyaki Ward, Arumeru District, Baraka Melami, 40, who alleges that his wife severed his genitals, has appealed to Tanzanians and well wishers to help him access medical treatment that would allow him to urinate without a catheter.

Mr Melami, who was admitted at Selian Hospital in Arumeru, is currently using a tube to pass urine, which he says causes him severe pain. He is now receiving treatment at home while recovering from the injuries.

Speaking to journalists at his home, he described the night of the incident on November 19, 2025, when he says his wife, Anna Melami, 30, attacked him while they were asleep.

According to him, she touched him intimately, then used a knife to sever his genitals and threw them under the bed.

“I am still in a lot of pain using this tube. Even simple movements are difficult, and urinating is agonising. I appeal to anyone who can help me access a prosthetic device to pass urine normally,” he said.

Mr Melami said there had been no quarrel before the attack. He explained that they had spent the day working in their shop and went to bed as usual.

After the assault, he fought back, escaped outdoors, and neighbours took him to hospital. Doctors later informed him that the severed organ could not be reattached.

He also described how his wife pretended to lose consciousness and had turned up the radio to mask his cries for help.

Despite the attack, Mr Melami has forgiven his wife and appealed to President Samia Suluhu Hassan to order her release from police custody, saying he will not live with her again.