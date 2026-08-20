Sterling invitational set for world-ranked golf showdown

Dar es Salaam. Golfers from across East Africa will converge at the Kilimanjaro Worldlife & Golf Estate from September 4 to 6 for the Sterling Invitational, a three-day tournament that has gained recognition under the R&A and has been registered with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

The tournament, sponsored by Sterling Surfactant Limited and organised by Madina Idd, will bring together 80 golfers from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, giving eligible players an opportunity to earn valuable world ranking points while competing against some of the region’s leading amateur and senior golfers.

The WAGR recognition is expected to raise the profile of the tournament and provide an additional incentive for players seeking to improve their international ranking through competitive performances.

The competition will be played under a stroke-play format, with players completing 18 holes each day. It will feature Championship/Silver and Division B categories, alongside senior men’s and ladies’ competitions.

Players in the Championship/Silver category will have a handicap index of five and below, while Division B will consist of golfers with a handicap index of 5.1 and above. About 50 golfers are expected to compete in the two main categories over the three days.

Senior men and ladies will compete on September 5 and 6, with 30 players expected to take part in the two categories. The ladies’ competition will cover 54 holes, while senior golfers will play 36 holes.

Madina said the tournament was designed to provide an inclusive but competitive environment while giving golfers valuable exposure and opportunities to improve their game.

“We are delighted to welcome golfers from across East Africa to participate in the Sterling Invitational.

Our aim is to provide a competitive yet friendly environment where players can showcase their talent, improve their game and build lasting relationships,” she said.

Defending champion Ashley Awuor is also expected to return to the Kilimanjaro course as she seeks to retain the title she won last year.

Her participation adds further excitement to a tournament that organisers hope will attract attention beyond Tanzania, particularly following its registration with WAGR.

Madina said the regional character of the event was important in promoting the growth of golf and strengthening ties among players from East African countries.