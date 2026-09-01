Sub-Saharan Africa awaits: Earn up to a $4,000 bonus with MelBet Partners & Affiliates
International iGaming operator MelBet Partners & Affiliates continues to delight participants with bonuses. This time, the spotlight is on new RevShare affiliates working with traffic from Sub-Saharan Africa. As part of the offer, eligible partners can earn up to $4,000 in additional bonuses on top of their standard RevShare commission. The promo runs from August 1 to November 30, 2026.
No complicated terms. It's as simple as that: the more qualified FTDs you bring in, the higher your bonus.
What is a qualified FTD?
Let's say you've already joined the MelBet Partners & Affiliates program (which is quick and easy to do). To qualify for the bonus, you need to refer a player who makes a minimum first deposit of $1.30 within their first month after registration. For each such person, you'll receive up to $1 in additional bonus on top of your regular RevShare commission. Sound good? Sure! The more players you bring, the greater your reward.
There is one important requirement: to take part, you must generate at least 100 qualified FTDs in a calendar month. This is the minimum threshold for eligibility. Then comes the most interesting part: once you've reached that milestone, your bonus grows as your performance increases:
Getting started (100 FTDs): Refer your first hundred active players in a month and receive a $100 bonus.
Accelerating (150-500 FTDs): In this phase, the bonus increases in 50-FTD increments (150, 200, 250, and so on)! For every 50 active players, you'll earn an extra $50.
Scaling (500-1,000 FTDs): The increment increases to 100. Every additional 100 qualified FTDs adds another $100 to your bonus.
Maximum checkpoint (1,000-4,000 FTDs): This tier is designed for high-volume affiliates. Here, the increment is in thousands – for every additional 1,000 FTDs, you receive a $1,000 bonus. Reach the maximum volume during the entire period and claim a total bonus of $4,000.
The maximum bonus available to a single partner under this promo is $4,000, corresponding to 4,000 qualified FTDs.
Who can take part?
The promo is available to:
New affiliates who register with MelBet Partners & Affiliates from August 1 to November 30, 2026.
Affiliates who registered from June 1 to July 31, 2026.
Existing affiliates, regardless of their registration date, who generated fewer than 100 FTDs in both June and July 2026.
The bonus offer applies to traffic from Sub-Saharan Africa, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, and other GEOs across the region.
Why is Sub-Saharan Africa great for traffic?
The market is young and promising, with relatively low competition. The audience is engaged, active, and ready for a new iGaming experience. All the key growth factors are coming together: payment infrastructure, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, as well as strong interest in football and fast-paced games.
Now you have the chance not only to establish a strong presence in the region but also to earn your audience's trust. On top of that, the MelBet Partners & Affiliates offer gives you an easy way to boost your earnings without changing your existing RevShare model.
If you work with traffic from Sub-Saharan Africa or are just planning to enter this market, the timing couldn't be better.