Sub-Saharan Africa awaits: Earn up to a $4,000 bonus with MelBet Partners & Affiliates

International iGaming operator MelBet Partners & Affiliates continues to delight participants with bonuses. This time, the spotlight is on new RevShare affiliates working with traffic from Sub-Saharan Africa. As part of the offer, eligible partners can earn up to $4,000 in additional bonuses on top of their standard RevShare commission. The promo runs from August 1 to November 30, 2026.

No complicated terms. It's as simple as that: the more qualified FTDs you bring in, the higher your bonus.

What is a qualified FTD?



Let's say you've already joined the MelBet Partners & Affiliates program (which is quick and easy to do). To qualify for the bonus, you need to refer a player who makes a minimum first deposit of $1.30 within their first month after registration. For each such person, you'll receive up to $1 in additional bonus on top of your regular RevShare commission. Sound good? Sure! The more players you bring, the greater your reward.

How much can you earn?

There is one important requirement: to take part, you must generate at least 100 qualified FTDs in a calendar month. This is the minimum threshold for eligibility. Then comes the most interesting part: once you've reached that milestone, your bonus grows as your performance increases:

Getting started (100 FTDs): Refer your first hundred active players in a month and receive a $100 bonus.

Refer your first hundred active players in a month and receive a $100 bonus. Accelerating (150-500 FTDs): In this phase, the bonus increases in 50-FTD increments (150, 200, 250, and so on)! For every 50 active players, you'll earn an extra $50.

In this phase, the bonus increases in 50-FTD increments (150, 200, 250, and so on)! For every 50 active players, you'll earn an extra $50. Scaling (500-1,000 FTDs): The increment increases to 100. Every additional 100 qualified FTDs adds another $100 to your bonus.

The increment increases to 100. Every additional 100 qualified FTDs adds another $100 to your bonus. Maximum checkpoint (1,000-4,000 FTDs): This tier is designed for high-volume affiliates. Here, the increment is in thousands – for every additional 1,000 FTDs, you receive a $1,000 bonus. Reach the maximum volume during the entire period and claim a total bonus of $4,000.

The maximum bonus available to a single partner under this promo is $4,000, corresponding to 4,000 qualified FTDs.

Who can take part?

The promo is available to:

New affiliates who register with MelBet Partners & Affiliates from August 1 to November 30, 2026.

Affiliates who registered from June 1 to July 31, 2026.

Existing affiliates, regardless of their registration date, who generated fewer than 100 FTDs in both June and July 2026.

The bonus offer applies to traffic from Sub-Saharan Africa, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, and other GEOs across the region.

Why is Sub-Saharan Africa great for traffic?

The market is young and promising, with relatively low competition. The audience is engaged, active, and ready for a new iGaming experience. All the key growth factors are coming together: payment infrastructure, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, as well as strong interest in football and fast-paced games.

Now you have the chance not only to establish a strong presence in the region but also to earn your audience's trust. On top of that, the MelBet Partners & Affiliates offer gives you an easy way to boost your earnings without changing your existing RevShare model.