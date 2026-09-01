Yas Zanzibar Marathon targets 10,000 runners as preparations intensify

Dar es Salaam. Preparations for the sixth edition of the Yas Zanzibar International Marathon have entered a crucial phase following the unveiling of the official race kit, with organisers targeting more than 10,000 participants from Tanzania and abroad.

The kit was unveiled in Dar es Salaam yesterday ahead of the marathon scheduled for September 20 in Zanzibar, marking another milestone for an event that has steadily grown beyond a conventional road race to become a platform linking sport, healthy living and tourism.

The organisers believe the expected increase in participation will further strengthen the marathon’s position as one of Zanzibar’s emerging sports tourism attractions, with runners and accompanying visitors expected to generate demand for accommodation, transport, restaurants and other services.

Yas Tanzania, which is returning as the event’s title sponsor for the fifth consecutive year, said this year’s race kit was designed to reflect the energy, identity and experience associated with the marathon.

Yas Tanzania Brand and Communications Manager Woinde Shisael said the event was deliberately positioned to offer participants an experience that goes beyond competing for medals or personal bests.

“When runners put on this kit, we want them to feel that they are part of something special. They are not only coming to run, but also to experience Zanzibar, meet people from different places and be part of an event that brings together sport, health and tourism,” said Shisael.

The growing participation is significant for Zanzibar’s wider efforts to diversify its tourism attractions by using sport to bring visitors to the islands.

While traditional tourism remains central to Zanzibar’s economy, sporting events such as the marathon provide an opportunity to attract visitors who may combine competition with holidays, potentially extending their stay and increasing spending across different sectors.

Hotels, restaurants, transport providers, tour operators and small businesses stand to benefit from the influx of participants and visitors, making the marathon an event with implications beyond the sporting field.

Yas Zanzibar International Marathon coordinator Salim Kikeke said preparations were progressing well, with organisers now concentrating on operational details aimed at ensuring participants have a smooth experience before, during and after the race.

“The unveiling of the kit brings us another step closer to race day. Our focus is to give every runner a memorable experience, from registration to the moment they cross the finish line,” said Kikeke.

He encouraged runners who have not yet registered to complete the process early, saying early registration would help participants prepare adequately for the different race categories.

Zanzibar Commission for Tourism Marketing Director Rahma Sanya said the marathon had the potential to create wider economic opportunities by attracting visitors and increasing business activity around the event.

She said the race could complement Zanzibar’s tourism offering while also demonstrating how sporting events can contribute to the destination’s visibility and economic activity.

This year’s marathon will be held under the theme “Kasi Swadakta kwa Viwango,” reflecting the organisers’ ambition to stage a high-standard competition while also using Yas’ telecommunications network to keep participants connected throughout the event.

The race programme will feature 5km, 10km and 21km categories, providing opportunities for professional athletes, recreational runners, families and international visitors to take part according to their level of fitness and experience.

The range of distances is also expected to help broaden participation by making the event accessible to people who may not be prepared to tackle the longer half-marathon distance.

With participation projected to surpass 10,000 runners, this year’s event represents an important test of the marathon’s growing appeal and organisational capacity.

For Zanzibar, however, the significance extends beyond the number of people at the starting line. The marathon is increasingly being used to promote an active lifestyle, create a platform for sporting participation and strengthen the islands’ profile as a destination capable of hosting major international sporting events.