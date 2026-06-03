410 swimmers set for Tanzania National Junior Championship

Dar es Salaam. A total of 22 swimming clubs and about 410 swimmers from Tanzania, Kenya and Zambia are expected to compete in the 10th Tanzania National Junior Championship 2026, scheduled for June 6 and 7 at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

The two-day championship, organised by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) in collaboration with Africa Aquatics and World Aquatics, is regarded as one of the country's premier youth swimming competitions and a key platform for identifying future national team athletes.

The event will feature swimmers from across Tanzania alongside competitors from Kenya and Zambia, adding an international dimension to the championship. Among the foreign clubs expected to participate are Aquatics Riders Swim Club , Kalene Swim Club, Lechwe swimming Club, Ndola Rapids Swim Club and Orcas Swim Club, all are from Zambia. Also in the list is

Bandari Swim Club from Kenya.

TSA Secretary General Inviolata Itatiro said preparations for the championship have been completed and all stakeholders are looking forward to a highly competitive event.

"We are delighted by the response from clubs and swimmers. Having 22 clubs and around 410 swimmers participating is a clear indication that swimming continues to grow in Tanzania and across the region," said Itatiro.

Tanzania clubs are qua Riders Swim Club, Bluefins Swim Club, Braeburn Sharks, Champion Rise Swim Club, Dar Swim Club, FK Blue Marlins, Lake Victoria Sports Club, Malaika Aqua Eagles, Milestones Swimming Club, Monti Aqua Force, Mwanza Swim Club, North Coast Swimming Club, Pigec Swimming Club, Premier Swim Club, Riptide Swim Club, Taliss-IST and Wahoo Swim Club-ISZ.

According to Inviolata, the championship has continued to grow in stature, attracting increasing numbers of swimmers while providing a pathway for athletes aspiring to compete at regional and international levels. "

This championship is an important platform for talent identification and development. It gives young swimmers an opportunity to compete at a high level while preparing them for future regional and international competitions," she said. Participants will compete in various age groups and swimming disciplines, with medals and honours at stake in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

The tournament has received support from Clyde and Co Genesis Sports Ltd, Pepsi, RM, IST, Kilombero Sugar, Jusfit sports Gear and G1 Security.

Inviolata expressed confidence that the participation of foreign swimmers would help raise the standard of competition and provide valuable exposure for local athletes.