Tanzania earns World Aquatics nod for Beijing event

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s swimming journey to the world stage has taken a huge step forward after the Tanzania National Club Swimming Championships were officially approved by World Aquatics as a qualifying meet for the World Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships (25m), set for Beijing, China, in December 2026.

The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) confirmed that the championships will be held on April 11 and 12, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, as indicated in the federation’s annual calendar. With this endorsement, Tanzanian swimmers will have a rare and valuable advantage as they can now chase World Aquatics “A” and “B” qualifying times on home soil.

For many clubs and athletes, this removes the financial strain of travelling abroad for qualification meets and creates a realistic route to compete among the world’s best.

More than just a national title race, the National Club Championships are expected to attract swimmers from across the country and serve as one of the most important assessment platforms in Tanzanian swimming.

The competition is widely viewed as the season’s biggest domestic benchmark, offering coaches and selectors a clear picture of swimmers’ technical quality, endurance levels and overall race sharpness ahead of a demanding year.

The significance of the event goes beyond Beijing qualification, with Tanzania also targeting key regional and international assignments such as the World Aquatics Championships, the Commonwealth Games, the Youth Olympic Games, and the long-term mission of building a stronger pathway toward Olympic participation.

TSA’s 2026 calendar is structured to ensure athletes build form steadily toward the national championships. The season will begin in February with the Taliss-IST Invitational Swimming Championships scheduled for February 14–15, followed by an Officials Clinic on February 28, aimed at raising technical officiating standards nationwide.

Competitive momentum will then build through the MSC Invitational Meet in Mwanza from March 27–28, offering swimmers an early test before the national spotlight turns to Dar es Salaam.

Immediately after the National Club Championships, attention will shift to the East Africa Development Gala on April 18–19 in Dar es Salaam.

From there, elite swimmers will head to Ghana for the Africa Aquatics Junior and Senior Championships running from April 26 to May 4, an important opportunity for Tanzanian athletes to gain international exposure and measure themselves against the continent’s leading performers.

Talent development remains at the heart of TSA’s programme, highlighted by the East Africa camp (May 4–14) organised in collaboration with Monti Aquaforce.

This will be followed by several key local competitions, including the FK Bluemarlin Invitational Gala (May 16–17) and two editions of the Swahili Talent Swimming Gala set for May 23–24 and May 30–31, designed to nurture and sharpen emerging swimmers.

The calendar stays intense into June with the Tanzania National Junior Championships (June 6–7) and the CR/Pepsi Sprint Meet (June 13–14) for swimmers aged 12 and above.

Tanzania will then enter the global spotlight again through participation at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland (July 23 – August 2), with another Swahili Talent Swimming Gala scheduled for August 30–31.

The season will peak later in the year with the Tanzania National Open Championships (September 12–13), followed by the Milleston Development Gala (September 19) and the CR Development Gala (October 3–4).

Tanzanian swimmers are also expected to compete at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar (October 31 – November 13) before the ultimate global test at the World Aquatics Short Course Championships in Beijing (December 1–6).