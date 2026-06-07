Tanzania's Mlegelo shines with dominant MMA victory in Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Rashid Mlegelo produced a dominant display to defeat Zambia's Douglas "Bokya the Road Warrior" Chilufya in the first round of their featherweight contest at the ANZA MMA Pro 002 event in Kenya last Saturday.

Mlegelo secured victory via a rear-naked choke submission, forcing his opponent to tap out before the end of the opening round in a non-title bout contested at a weight limit of 66.5kg.

The victory marked another important step in Mlegelo's professional MMA career as he moves closer to a potential title shot. According to his camp, two more victories could earn him an opportunity to challenge for the featherweight belt.

Related Sports Tanzanian boxer Class claims two WBC international belts with TKO in Bangkok

The bout was sanctioned by the Kenya Oriental Combat Sports Federation and attracted fighters from across the region.

Speaking after the contest, Mlegelo thanked God for the victory and revealed that he had been fully aware of the challenge posed by Chilufya, who boasts a strong background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

"It was a tough fight because my opponent had extensive experience in Jiu-Jitsu competitions. He has won multiple gold medals at the East African Open, so I knew I had to remain focused from the start," said Mlegelo.

Despite his opponent's grappling credentials, the Tanzanian fighter remained composed and executed his game plan effectively to secure a convincing finish.

Mlegelo's coach, Xavier Gerniers, praised the fighter's performance, describing it as a proud moment for both the team and the country.

"With his victory at ANZA MMA Pro 002, Rashid not only made his team proud but also represented Tanzania with distinction through a dominant performance," said Gerniers.

The coach added that the victory carried special significance as it came during a week that marked the first anniversary of the passing of Coach Cole, a respected figure within the team.

"In a week that marks one year since we lost Coach Cole, Rashid ensured that the legacy he left behind continues to thrive. For that, the entire team is proud and grateful," he said.