A person with a smartphone, a microphone and thousands of social media followers can now command the attention that once belonged almost exclusively to established media organisations.

They may not own a newsroom, employ reporters or operate under a formal editorial structure. Yet their opinions can reach millions, influence public conversations and sometimes break stories before traditional media houses respond.

Welcome to the era of the news influencer.

The media landscape is experiencing a significant shift. Audiences are increasingly discovering news through individual content creators, podcasters, YouTubers and social media personalities. These personalities are not necessarily trained journalists, but they have become important voices in the information ecosystem.

Why is this happening?

Part of the answer lies in personality and accessibility. Traditional journalism has historically placed institutions at the centre of news production. News influencers place individuals at the centre.

They speak directly to their audiences, use conversational language, explain complicated subjects in relatable ways and build communities around their personalities. Their audiences often feel they know them personally.

A television presenter may deliver a carefully edited bulletin. A digital creator may discuss the same issue while sitting in a car, recording a podcast or broadcasting live from an event. The presentation is different, but the audience connection can be powerful.

The Reuters Institute’s 2026 Digital News Report identifies creators as an increasingly important source of news. Its findings show that 27 percent of respondents across the surveyed markets obtain some news from news-focused individual creators or influencers.

This is not simply a competition for followers. It is a competition for influence, attention and advertising money.

Brands are increasingly interested in personalities who can deliver engaged communities. Media houses, meanwhile, must compete with creators who often have lower production costs, flexible formats and highly personalised communication.

But there is an important distinction between popularity and journalism.

A creator can attract millions of views without verifying a claim. A journalist is expected to establish facts, provide context, seek different perspectives and take responsibility for published information.

Influence does not automatically equal credibility.

The danger emerges when audiences begin treating every popular commentator as an authoritative source, regardless of their professional standards or commercial interests.

For media organisations, however, dismissing creators would be a strategic mistake. The industry must understand why audiences are connecting with them and learn from their strengths.

Journalists can become more accessible without abandoning professionalism. Newsrooms can develop podcasts, short-form videos, live discussions and journalist-led platforms. Reporters can build their own professional identities while remaining accountable to their editorial organisations.

African media organisations, particularly in Tanzania, should recognise that the next generation of audiences may not necessarily begin its news journey with a newspaper, television bulletin or news website.

It may begin with a creator’s video appearing on a social media feed.

That reality requires a new approach to journalism, talent development and commercial strategy.

The question is not whether influencers will replace journalists. It is whether professional journalists can adapt to a media environment where attention is increasingly personal.

Media houses once competed against other media houses. Today, they compete against individuals who can build influential media platforms from their bedrooms.

The traditional newsroom still has something creators cannot automatically reproduce: professional verification, editorial accountability and institutional experience.

But those advantages mean little if nobody is listening.

Perhaps the biggest lesson is that journalism must stop assuming that audiences will always come looking for it.

In the new media economy, journalists must go where the audiences are.

Because the battle for the future of journalism may not be won by the organisation with the biggest newsroom.