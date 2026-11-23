







Dar es Salaam. Domestic victories have given Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC renewed confidence, but their coaches, Fadlu Davids and Steve Barker, now face a bigger test as they turn their attention to the CAF Champions League group stage.

Both sides enter the continental campaign on the back of encouraging Mainland Premier League results, with their domestic form providing a timely boost ahead of demanding encounters against some of Africa’s established clubs.

However, the Champions League will require a different level of performance, where tactical discipline, composure and consistency could determine their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Different groups, similar ambitions

Yanga have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt’s Zamalek, Algeria’s MC Alger and Tunisia’s Club Africain, while Simba are in Group C with Morocco’s RS Berkane, South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and Cameroon’s Colombe Sportive.

For Davids, the challenge will be maintaining Yanga’s continental competitiveness against opponents with impressive African pedigrees. Zamalek are five time African champions, MC Alger won the competition in 1976, while Club Africain lifted the trophy in 1991.

Yanga’s recent experience in the competition offers encouragement. They have qualified for the group stage for four consecutive seasons and reached the quarter-finals in 2024/25. Their latest qualification came after an emphatic 8-1 aggregate victory over Madagascar’s CFFA.

Nevertheless, Davids must ensure his side translate their preliminary round dominance into group stage performances, where defensive organisation and efficiency in front of goal will be crucial. Simba face an equally demanding assignment under Barker. Berkane and Orlando Pirates have considerable continental experience, while Colombe Sportive will also present a challenge despite being less familiar to Tanzanian supporters.

Simba’s 9-1 aggregate victory over Equatorial Guinea’s 15 de Agosto highlighted their attacking strength, but Barker will need to ensure his charges maintain that scoring efficiency against stronger opposition.

Domestic momentum meets continental pressure

Yanga’s 2-0 victory in Moshi, with Cheikh Ibrahima Toure and Nasreddine Shalulile scoring, provided Davids with another encouraging platform as he continues to establish his approach.

Simba, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to 11 matches after recovering to beat JKT Tanzania 2-1 at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium on November 21, maintaining their impressive domestic run.

While the results have boosted confidence, both coaches must guard against complacency, particularly as league and continental matches demand careful squad management, tactical adjustments and rotation.

Home advantage could prove decisive

Winning home matches will be central to both campaigns. Simba’s board chairman Crescentius Magori has already stressed the importance of collecting maximum points from their three home fixtures, while Yanga will also need to turn their home ground into a fortress.

The group stage runs from November 27-29, with subsequent rounds scheduled for December and January.

The final round will be played on January 22-24, 2027, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the quarter-finals. For Tanzania, having both giants in the group stage offers another opportunity to strengthen the country's continental standing.