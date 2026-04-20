Dar Swim Club swimmers earn praise after a strong finish at Tanzania National Club Swimming Championships

Dar es Salaam. Dar Swim Club swimmers have been commended for their strong performance after finishing second overall at the 18th Tanzania National Club Swimming Championships.

According to official results released by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA), Taliss-IST secured the overall title after amassing 448.50 points. The club showed remarkable depth, collecting 106.50 points in the men’s category and an impressive 294 points in the women’s division.

Dar Swim Club finished as runners-up with 320.50 points, thanks largely to a commanding display in the men’s category, where they topped the standings with 220.50 points.

However, their second-place finish in the women’s category, with 82 points, proved decisive in denying them the overall crown.

Speaking after the event, Dar Swim Club head coach Michael Livingstone praised his swimmers for their determination and discipline throughout the competition.

“I am proud of the swimmers for the effort they showed. Finishing second at a national championship of this level is not a small achievement. They gave their best, and this is something we can build on going forward,” said Livingstone.

He noted that while the team excelled in the men’s category, there is a need to strengthen the women’s squad to challenge for the overall title in future competitions.

“We performed very well in the men’s races, but swimming is a team sport across both categories.

We will go back, assess our weaknesses, and work on improving our women’s side so we can come back stronger,” he added.

Mwanza Swimming Club finished third overall with 133 points, followed closely by Riptide Swim Club with 129.50 points. North Coast Swimming Club rounded out the top five with 63 points in a competition that featured clubs from across the country.

Other participants included Lake Victoria Sports Club (56 points), Bluefins Swim Club (23.50 points), Sailfish Swim Club (7 points), Chengelo Sting Rays (6 points), and Wahoo Swim Club-ISZ (3 points).