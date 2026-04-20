Youth ministry seeks Sh35.9 billion to boost empowerment agenda

Dodoma. The government has tabled a Sh35.9 billion budget for the youth docket for the 2026/27 financial year, outlining a set of reforms aimed at expanding economic opportunities and strengthening young people’s participation in national development.

Presenting the estimates in Parliament on Monday, April 20, 2026, the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Youth Development), Joel Nanauka, said the funds would support programmes targeting economic empowerment, social development and policy engagement.

Of the total amount, over Sh30.1 billion has been allocated for recurrent expenditure, while Sh5.85 billion is earmarked for development projects.

Mr Nanauka said the ministry will prioritise youth entrepreneurship and job creation, with a focus on increasing the number of young people engaged in productive economic activities.

“This will include the provision of affordable loans through the Youth Development Fund, entrepreneurship training and the establishment of innovation hubs to connect young people with markets, capital and technology,” he told the House.

He added that the government will also strengthen coordination mechanisms to enhance youth participation in social, economic and political processes.

The plan includes the development of a national youth coordination framework, establishment of a comprehensive youth database and a review of the National Youth Council Act to broaden youth involvement in decision-making.

Mr Nanauka said the ministry will also promote civic education and patriotism, alongside coordinating activities under the Uhuru Torch, as well as organising youth forums at local government level.

In addition, the ministry will implement programmes aimed at improving youth welfare, including life skills training, psychosocial support and initiatives to build resilience and informed decision-making among young people.